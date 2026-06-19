Maa Inti Bangaaram movie review: Samantha delivers career-best performance in a rare Telugu actioner

Maa Inti Bangaaram review: Female led action films do not get easy acceptance in Telugu cinema. They rarely get big release dates, rarely get real stunt budgets, and almost never carry the benefit of doubt that a male star walks in with by default. Maa Inti Bangaaram arrives carrying all of that history on its back, and it spends two and a half hours trying to argue that a woman in a saree can hold a screen the same way a commercial hero does, fight for fight. For most of its runtime, it actually pulls that off, largely because Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivers what might be the best performance of her career in the lead role.

Svarna, played by Samantha, eloped with Anirudh, played by Diganth Manchale, three years ago, and the film opens with her finally being welcomed into his family after all that time spent kept at a distance. Set in a fictional village, Suvarna now has to settle into the role of the ideal daughter-in-law, even as pieces of a past she has worked hard to leave behind start finding their way back into the life she has built for herself.

What holds the film together is not really the plot, it is the tension between the woman Suvarna has to perform for everyone around her and the woman she actually is underneath that performance. That gap runs quietly through nearly every scene, whether the film is playing a moment for warmth, for comedy, or for violence, and it is what gives the action sequences their weight rather than leaving them feeling like spectacle for its own sake.

After the rocky stretch of Shaakuntalam and Yashoda, Samantha finally seems to have found her footing in this kind of role. Returning to the screen after Kushi, where she shared the frame with Vijay Deverakonda, she makes it clear here that whatever spark people worried she had lost was never really gone. Her stunts are clean and physically convincing, her dramatic scenes carry genuine weight, and even her dubbing settles comfortably into the local dialect the film leans on throughout.

Diganth Manchale, playing the quiet support system to Suvarna’s storm, does solid work in a role that does not give him many lines to work with. His chemistry with Samantha lands in a strange, understated way, even though the film never actually shows the audience how the two of them fell for each other in the first place. Sreemukhi and Gautami, along with the rest of the supporting cast, slot neatly into the larger picture without ever feeling out of place or surplus to the story.

Gulshan Devaiah, unfortunately, is where the film comes up short. As the antagonist, his arc is meant to be the emotional center of the story, but it never quite lands with the weight it is reaching for. You understand intellectually what the conflict is supposed to mean, but the film rarely makes you feel the gravity of it.

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The film takes its time setting up its world before the plot fully kicks in, and that patience pays off rather than dragging. By the time the story properly gets moving, the audience is already inside Suvarna’s life rather than watching it unfold from a distance, which makes the later turn easier to sit through and believe.

Santhosh Narayanan’s score and the action choreography are the genuine highlights here, consistent enough to hold attention from the first set piece to the last. This may well be one of the better physical performances Samantha has given on screen. Om Prakash’s cinematography keeps the village setting grounded and lived in, never tipping into anything too polished or artificial for the story it is telling, and Dharmendra Kakarala’s editing keeps the second half noticeably tighter than the first.

The pre-interval stretch does sag a little, mostly because the plot feels thin in patches before the real stakes are revealed. That dip does not last long. The second half picks up the pace and stays nearly as tight as the makers clearly intended, which works strongly in the film’s favour.

The bigger problem is how heavily the film leans on its emotional beats to hold everything together. The cast is strong enough to paper over the cracks for a while, but the emotional thread itself turns repetitive and a little hazy after a point, resurfacing each time with a new complication just to keep the film standing.

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It’s worth pausing on Raj Nidimoru’s name in the writing credits, because this is unfamiliar ground for him. As one half of Raj & DK, he has built a career on espionage thrillers and dark comedy, from Go Goa Gone and Stree to The Family Man and Farzi, almost all of it in Hindi, almost all of it soaked in genre-bending wit and twisty plotting. Maa Inti Bangaaram drops that entire toolkit. There is no spy network here, no conspiracy, no satire running underneath the surface. What survives the jump is the one thing that has always defined his writing: an ordinary seeming person who turns out to be carrying something far bigger than the people around them realise. It’s a smaller canvas than what he usually works with, and a first real outing in Telugu, but the instinct behind the twist feels exactly like his.

Telugu cinema knows how to build a mass entertainer around a male star, and it does that reliably. What it does less often is hand a woman the same scale of action and the same room to carry a film entirely on her own terms. Maa Inti Bangaaram is exactly that kind of attempt, and between Samantha’s conviction in the lead role and the combined vision of B V Nandini Reddy and Raj Nidimoru, it fills a gap that has sat empty in the industry for a while now. It is not a flawless film, but it is a sincere one, and Samantha’s work alone is reason enough to stay till the credits roll.

Maa Inti Bangaaram movie director: B V Nandini Reddy

Maa Inti Bangaaram movie cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Diganth Manchale, Gulshan Devaiah, Gautami, Sreemukhi

Maa Inti Bangaaram movie rating: 3.5 stars