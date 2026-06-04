Maa Behen movie review: Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri’s fun film ruined by flabby writing

Maa Behen movie review: Can you really, truly ruin a perfectly interesting ensemble and the kernel of an idea that could have blown up into a fully feminist fun film, by not knowing quite how to build on it?

Maa Behen, bearing a title which cheekily wants to subvert that familiar invective prevalent in much of North India, in whose fictional town this film is set, gets lost in flabby, confused writing. And yet again, you wonder how films which squander their potential, and a great cast — apart from Madhuri Dixit-Tripti Dimri-Dharna Durga, this has the terrific Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shardul Bhardwaj among others — keep rolling out.

Ma Rekha (Madhuri Dixit) with her two wildly different daughters, Jaya (Tripti Dimri) and Sushma (Dharna Durga), is the fulcrum, around which revolve patriarchal fathers-in-law who can’t make tea for themselves, entitled brothers-in-law who demand fresh rotis hot off the tawa, careless husbands (Shardul Bharadwaj) who double up as flirtatious jeejas flirting with uncaring saalis, and sundry other men who are either clueless or indifferent.

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The setting of a mohalla where everyone minds everyone else’s business is not new, but when Rekha, resplendent in her sleeveless cholis comes riding in behind newly-acquired husband (Jatin Sarna), you sit up. A bulked up neighbour (Ravi Kishen), who lives across the street with his long-suffering wife (Geetanjali Kulkarni) and two adult kids, is suspiciously disinterested in the new arrival.

A bloody body in a kitchen. A laapata gent. Wedding festivities underway. The hint of a re-kindled romance. The addiction to making reels. A small town and its cruel judgemental whispers. And a woman who wears her sleeveless blouses with pride. So many ideas jostling for space, but so little landing: hard to believe that this comes from the director of Tumhari Sullu and Jalsa.

This had the potential to be a cracker Manohar Kahaniya bhaabhi-gar-par-hain-style comedy, its darker edges being used to show men their place. And who better than Madhuri, whose fine comic bone Hindi cinema has never exploited fully, to front a spicy, pulpy flick which could have revealed the real choli-ke-peecche woman, fully and completely herself.

But it takes almost till the last quarter for the actual film to kick in, during which Dimri gets a breakout scene in which she dresses down her useless spouse (Bhardwaj is a hoot). Dharna shows just how talented she is in the brief flashes she gets, but, like the rest of the cast, is wasted in playing a type rather than a character.

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Someone will make a film that will give Madhuri, ripe for a role in which she can play to her strengths, her due. Sadly, Maa Behen is not that film.

Maa Behen movie cast: Madhuri Dixit, Tripti Dimri, Dharna Durga, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishen, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, Shardul Bhardwaj, Jatin Sarna

Maa Behen movie director: Suresh Triveni

Maa Behen movie rating: 1.5 stars