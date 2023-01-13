scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 13, 2023

M3GAN movie review: The themes in this Allison Williams-starrer are dealt with pretty impressively

The story of M3GAN (the writer is James Wan of The Conjuring) holds many surprising themes that are very effective and are dealt with pretty impressively.

Rating: 3 out of 5
M3GANM3GAN has hit theatres across India.
Listen to this article
M3GAN movie review: The themes in this Allison Williams-starrer are dealt with pretty impressively
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

There is no scarier horror trope than a doll or child with resident evil. So, a film about a robotic toy in blonde hair, frock, stockings and a bow, that goes bad, released on Friday the 13th, can go only one way.

However, this story (the writer is James Wan of The Conjuring) holds many surprising themes that are very effective and are dealt with pretty impressively – more than just the usual passing of time before Barbie unleashes her barbarian.

Cady (McGraw), 9, loses her parents in an accident while on way to a skiing trip, landing her in the custody of her aunt Gemma (Williams). Far from the maternal kind, Gemma brings Cady home to a house with no toys except the “collectible” ones that are kept high up on shelves and are not to be trifled with, no story books, and no hugs. Gemma can barely even make time for Cady, caught up as she is in her high-stress job of programming toys in the highly competitive industry, to meet a coming Christmas deadline.

Lately, she has been working on M3GAN (Model 3 Generative Android), or Megan, a life-size artificially intelligent doll designed to pair with a child and “self-evolve” to protect him or her from “all harm, physical or emotional”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
UPSC Key- January 13, 2023: Learn about Union Territory of Delhi, Voice ...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence&#8...
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
In V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar’s comments on Judiciary, BJP finds more than an echo
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...
How India started protecting monuments and established the Archaeological...

The cost is high, $10,000, but as Gemma figures: once you have this doll, you will never need another.

With Cady home and needing care, Gemma pairs her with the Megan prototype she has developed and sold her bosses on.

The sad, lonely Cady finds in Megan (acted by Donald, voiced by Davis) instant gratification for all her needs. A therapist assigned to her is the only one worried that this level of attachment to a toy, in place of a human, may not be healthy.

Advertisement

Of course, we know the answer to that, but M3GAN the film frames it in questions we can all relate to – choosing a career over a child, allowing screen time to make up for personal time, having someone else do the kind of rote work that parents often find themselves doing (as the film points out, they spend 78% of their time repeating instructions to their children such as “wash your hands), someone who does that without losing patience and always being there, just so that “we can focus on things that really matter”.

Latest reviews: Kuttey | Trial By FireWaltair Veerayya | Veera Simha Reddy | Thunivu | Varisu

Have we not all wished, at times, for a person we could guiltlessly hand over our children to?

Advertisement

Luckily for us, an “apex 21st century tech wrapped up in 4 ft of silicone” — who is programmed by the unthinking Gemma to learn everything from Jane Austen to Janis Joplin – is far into at least our future.

In the present, we tumble along.

M3GAN movie director: Gerald Johnstone
M3GAN movie cast: Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, Jenna Davis (voice)
M3GAN movie rating: 3 stars

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 20:46 IST
Next Story

Issues resolved, PCS officers decide to work this weekend

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shahid Kapoor’s dashing entry on a bike for Farzi trailer launch
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close