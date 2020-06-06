Director: Bumpy

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor,Taaha Shah,Pushtiie Shakti,Jannat Zubair Rahmani,Mahabanoo Kotwal

Rating**

How seriously can you take a film made by someone called Bumpy? Even if it is a solo-idea candy-coloured concoction stirred up for those that are strictly eighteen years old,or getting there? Luv Ka The End falls into the same trap of all these lets-target-the-young-demographic movies : in their desperation for coolness,they forget to tell a real story.

Theres,like,this guy. His name is Luv ( Shah). Hes,you know,awesome. Or,at any rate,he thinks he is. And theres this girl. Ria ( Kapoor) is a sweet,innocent virgin,all hot for this dude. Hes got plans for her eighteenth birthday,which involve a water bed,bondage,and hidden cameras. She twigs on,and hatches a get-her-own-back plan with the help of her gal pals,a fat one and a thin one who squabble all the time. Does it sound a bit like that Hollywood flick John Tucker Must Die? Whatever,dude.

Luv Ka The End comes from a brand new sub-banner within Yashraj,created to make movies aimed at the young. Which translates,in this film,as those co-eds who drive luxury cars,wear designer togs,and only think about dating and ‘making out. Theres also the mandatory south Indian geek ( are there no other kinds?) who is never seen without his laptop. An annoying tween is a straight lift of all the annoying tweens that Yashraj products create in the pursuit of cuteness ; a sleepwalking grandmom with a thing for crows is a waste of space.

There must be a perfectly good way of making an engaging film on these slender plot points,and Luv Ka The End beavers away on all these,and raises a few laughs here and there,one or two catching the young cast in a nice,natural way. But theres so little else in the film that it all flattens out in an alarming sit-com like fashion,as this very now film is reduced to using the creakiest comic devices from old-style Bollywooditching powder,and laxatives.

shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.