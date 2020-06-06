scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 06, 2020
COVID19

Luv Ka The End

How seriously can you take a film made by someone called Bumpy?

Rating: 2 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2011 5:57:27 pm

Director: Bumpy

Cast: Shraddha Kapoor,Taaha Shah,Pushtiie Shakti,Jannat Zubair Rahmani,Mahabanoo Kotwal

Rating**

How seriously can you take a film made by someone called Bumpy? Even if it is a solo-idea candy-coloured concoction stirred up for those that are strictly eighteen years old,or getting there? Luv Ka The End falls into the same trap of all these lets-target-the-young-demographic movies : in their desperation for coolness,they forget to tell a real story.

Theres,like,this guy. His name is Luv ( Shah). Hes,you know,awesome. Or,at any rate,he thinks he is. And theres this girl. Ria ( Kapoor) is a sweet,innocent virgin,all hot for this dude. Hes got plans for her eighteenth birthday,which involve a water bed,bondage,and hidden cameras. She twigs on,and hatches a get-her-own-back plan with the help of her gal pals,a fat one and a thin one who squabble all the time. Does it sound a bit like that Hollywood flick John Tucker Must Die? Whatever,dude.

Luv Ka The End comes from a brand new sub-banner within Yashraj,created to make movies aimed at the young. Which translates,in this film,as those co-eds who drive luxury cars,wear designer togs,and only think about dating and ‘making out. Theres also the mandatory south Indian geek ( are there no other kinds?) who is never seen without his laptop. An annoying tween is a straight lift of all the annoying tweens that Yashraj products create in the pursuit of cuteness ; a sleepwalking grandmom with a thing for crows is a waste of space.

There must be a perfectly good way of making an engaging film on these slender plot points,and Luv Ka The End beavers away on all these,and raises a few laughs here and there,one or two catching the young cast in a nice,natural way. But theres so little else in the film that it all flattens out in an alarming sit-com like fashion,as this very now film is reduced to using the creakiest comic devices from old-style Bollywooditching powder,and laxatives.

shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

himanshi khurana, asim riaz song
Celebrity social media photos: Anushka Sharma, Himanshi Khurana, Katrina Kaif and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 06: Latest News

Advertisement