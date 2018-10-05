Loveyatri movie review: The Aayush Sharma film is smothered in silliness

Loveyatri movie review: Even such seasoned actors as Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor flounder.

Loveyatri movie cast: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy, Ram Kapoor

Loveyatri movie director: Abhiraj Minawala

Loveyatri movie casting: One star

‘Susu? That’s a cool name.’ A character addresses the leading man thus in Loveyatri.

No, it’s not. It’s a word which makes people, even those who’ve got past kindergarten level humour, snigger.

For a ‘hero’ to go through his debut film by that name with a straight face must have taken some doing. What were the filmmakers thinking? Or were they? At all?

Sushrut aka Susu (Sharma) is a Vadodara-based lad whose dream is to start how own ‘garba’ school. He loses his heart to pretty NRI Michelle aka Manisha (Hussain), and we are steered lamely towards the oldest conflict in the book: poor amiable boy, rich ambitious girl, and of course the twain will meet after two and half dreary clichéd hours.

While you are waiting for the time to pass, and it does with torturous slowness, you ask the obvious question: if the leading man wasn’t Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, would an entire film be made just to launch him?

Silly question, I know, but what else do you expect when the film is smothered in silliness. Even such seasoned actors as Ronit Roy (the girl’s papa who hates the boy’s guts) and Ram Kapoor (the boy’s uncle who thinks all Indians learn how to romance from the movies) flounder.

Other questions of the same nature surface, but I will spare you.

