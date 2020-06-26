scorecardresearch
Love Khichdi

Jat boy Vir,learning to be a sous chef,has a single-point agenda : to prong as many willing women as he can.

Rating: 2 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2009 4:53:03 pm

Cast: Randeep Hooda,Sadaa Sayed,Divya Dutta,Rituparno Sengupta,Sonali Kulkarni,Riya Sen,Saurabh Shukla

Director: Srinivas Bhashyam

Rating:**

Jat boy Vir,learning to be a sous chef,has a single-point agenda : to prong as many willing women as he can. As he skitters from one female to the other,’Love Khichdi shows us just how rate-limiting Bollywoods alleged sex romps still are. Our macho heros search for a good time leads him to cartoonish situations,and predictable hook-ups-that arent,delivering much less than it promises.

Heres Virs ( Randeep) gaggle of galsPammy ( Divya),the buxom landlords wife who wants to learn how to make lasagna la la la ( women who have trouble spelling Italian Khana will not go all the way). Sweet sixteen schoolgirl Riya,who has a crush on him ( little misses who wear tartan skirts are teases). Book store manager Sharmishtha ( Rituparna),who sells the Kamasutra volume to dirty old men ( ‘Bharatiya naris who slip up will get all guilty after the deed). Shanta Bai ( Sonali Kulkarni) the maid,whose daily visit is used by Vir to practice his ogling ( all ‘kaamwalis have drunken husbands ).The only woman he doesnt lust after is the goody-goody doormat Sandhya ( Sadaa Sayed) who works in the same hotel as he does. She brings him cake on his birthday : naturally,he takes her for granted.

‘Love Khichdi starts out by being brave,and then chickens out. Keeping our delicate Indian sensibilities in mind,Randeep has to start showing us his sensitive side ( he gets to call condoms biscuits,for chrissakes),too soon. After a bit of fun and games with a hard-nosed call centre owner in power-suits ( women in authority are men in disguise),the film gets all drippy.

It has some smart lines,and Randeep with his bang-on Haryanvi accent,does a good job of being randy,but after a zippy start,gets mixed up. ‘Love Khichdi is neither a full-on wet dream,the kind that metrosexual men think other metrosexual men are having,nor a how-to on finding the right girl.

