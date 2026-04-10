Love Insurance Kompany movie review: Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty anchor Vignesh Shivan’s inventive rom-com

Love Insurance Kompany movie review: Not many Tamil films would think to open with the premise that love can be insured. That you can sign up for a partner the way you sign up for a health plan, with compatibility scores, predicted outcomes, and a structured settlement if things fall apart. Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) does exactly that, and for the better part of its two and a half hours, it makes that idea feel surprisingly human.

The year is 2040: Technology has seeped into the core of our daily life and taken over the management of it. A corporation called Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) runs an advanced app that processes your personality data, identifies your ideal match, and essentially guarantees the outcome of your romantic life. The algorithm is the holy gospel, people have to believe what it decides.

Into this setup walks Vibe Vaasey, played by Pradeep Ranganathan, a young man who grew up in a community called the Organic World, a place where phones are banned and digital dependency is treated as a condition to be cured rather than celebrated. Vaasey now works for the very company whose philosophy sits opposite to everything he was raised to believe. More specifically, he is the voice behind the LIK app. He is the algorithm that tells people who to love. He then falls for someone the algorithm tells him is the wrong person entirely.

Dheema, played by Krithi Shetty, is a social media influencer who lives almost entirely through her screen. She and Vaasey represent opposite ends of the same question: in a world saturated with technology, what does it mean to feel something real? Vignesh Shivan, who wrote and directed the film, does not answer that question cheaply. He sits with it, turns it over, and lets his characters figure it out the hard way.

Pradeep Ranganathan has always been easy to watch. He has a quality on screen that reads as naturally likeable without trying to be. What Love Insurance Kompany asks of him goes further than likeable, and he meets the ask.

Vibe Vaasey is a man in contradiction. He was raised to distrust the kind of system he now works inside. He is the voice of an app he does not entirely believe in. And he finds himself falling for someone his own system has flagged as wrong for him. Any one of those tensions would be enough to build a character around. Pradeep carries all three simultaneously, and he does it without letting the character tip into confusion or self-pity. The uncertainty is there, underneath everything, quiet and consistent. It gives his performance a texture his earlier work has only suggested was possible. This is Pradeep Ranganathan at his most complete.

One of the most refreshing things about Love Insurance Kompany is how deliberately it refuses to let either lead dominate the other. This is not Pradeep Ranganathan’s film with Krithi Shetty in a supporting role, or vice versa. Both characters are afforded equal depth, equal screen time, and an equal share of responsibility for making you care about the outcome.

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A romantic comedy lives or dies on whether its comedy actually works. Love Insurance Kompany does not hedge its bets here. The humour comes from the concept itself, from the bureaucratic absurdity of treating love like a financial product, and Vignesh Shivan trusts that absurdity enough to commit to it fully rather than softening the edges.

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Most of the jokes work. Not just land, but genuinely land, the kind of laughter that comes from recognition rather than setup and punchline. The film finds comedy in the gap between what the algorithm says should happen and what the human beings involved actually feel, and that gap never stops being funny because it never stops being true.

The comedy also saves the film from its own structural weaknesses. When the pacing in the second half loosens, a well-timed joke or a perfectly executed character moment arrives and resets the audience’s goodwill almost instantly. The flaws do not disappear, exactly, but they get buried fast enough that you stop minding them. That is a difficult thing to pull off, and Love Insurance Kompany manages it more often than not.

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S.J. Suryah, playing Suriyan, the head of the Love Insurance Kompany, is the film’s biggest single source of comedic energy. He plays the character somewhere between authority figure and barely contained chaos, and the uncertainty about which version will show up in any given scene makes every scene with him genuinely entertaining. An extended sequence between Suryah and Pradeep in the second half marks the film’s high point, a sustained blend of comedy and character work that elevates the entire third act and allows the theatre to fully come alive..

The first hour of LIK is close to excellent. The world is established with confidence, the leads are given room to breathe, and the central tension builds in a way that makes you genuinely curious about the resolution. The second hour is where that discipline softens. The pacing expands when it should be contracting. Certain threads receive attention they have not earned, and the third act opts for a safer emotional landing than the premise had set up. The futuristic world-building, which felt precise and purposeful early on, starts to feel more like visual design than actual story architecture as the film moves toward its conclusion.

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Love Insurance Kompany is the most interesting Tamil romantic film in recent memory, even when it is not quite the best version of itself. There are not many filmmakers working in this space who would even ask the question this film is asking. It brings a concept to Tamil romantic comedy that the genre had not tried before, executes it with strong performances across the board.