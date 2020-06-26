Love Happens

DIRECTOR: Brandon Camp

CAST: Jennifer Aniston,Aaron Eckhart,Martin Sheen

Rating: *

Put a florist as pleasing as Jennifer Aniston behind some exotic flowers,tucking and pruning in a spotless apron,and chances are love will happen. But recently in Hollywood,florists have become just too commonplace a commodity. So Camp decides to add some spice: in the form of a self-help guru,who specialises in guiding people how to cope with the loss of their loved ones and who himself may not have got over the death of his wife three years ago. So,even as he makes eyes at the florist,he is conducting sessions where he has women grieving for their husbands and a father pining for his nine-year-old who died on his construction site holding a candle of truth (to evoke confessions),walking over hot coals (to overcome fears),shopping at home stores (to rebuild lives) and blocking traffic (for some reason,I think).

And they all go along,as Burke Ryan,PhD (Eckhart),smiles encouragingly and occasionally squeezes their shoulders. He is not averse to milking his and their grief better,in the form of products specifically marketed at people,say,who put on weight while mourning. But,hey,he is in pain,all right?

As for Aniston the florist,she has a name as exotic as the flowers she peddles  Eloise  and the peculiar habit of scribbling words behind paintings at Hyatt lobbies. The Hyatt and the numerous products placed strategically in the film obviously like the attention,but does the hotel really encourage such scrawls on its walls? Anyway,that and the fact that Eloise loves scarves and caps are all that you get to know about her.

Oh,and lest we forget,there is a parrot in the picture as well that isnt technically a parrot. But,again,who cares? About Sheen,the less said the better. He says less,and thats better.

