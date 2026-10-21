Little Thomas movie review: Gulshan Devaiah-Rasika Dugal film fails to deliver

Little Thomas movie review: Little boy wants a baby brother, but his mom and dad are too busy navigating troubles of their own. What is to be done, if they don’t even want to kiss and make up?

Sweet premise. Solid cast, including Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal as Desmond and Jessie, the couple who live with their seven-year-old Thomas, in the sylvan Goa of the 90s.

It is a time when old-fashioned bakeries in picturesque Panjim townsquare Fontainhas are threatening to give way to soulless American shops. Desmond’s tasty paos and pois are no longer able to attract even loyal customers, and the same crowd is replacing Jessie’s tuneful piano lessons for Dubai-bought musical toys. Money is hard to come by, and the spouses are to be found sparring more and more.