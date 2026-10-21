Little Thomas movie review: Gulshan Devaiah-Rasika Dugal film fails to deliver

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Little Thomas movie review: Little boy wants a baby brother, but his mom and dad are too busy navigating troubles of their own. What is to be done, if they don’t even want to kiss and make up?
Sweet premise. Solid cast, including Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal as Desmond and Jessie, the couple who live with their seven-year-old Thomas, in the sylvan Goa of the 90s.
It is a time when old-fashioned bakeries in picturesque Panjim townsquare Fontainhas are threatening to give way to soulless American shops. Desmond’s tasty paos and pois are no longer able to attract even loyal customers, and the same crowd is replacing Jessie’s tuneful piano lessons for Dubai-bought musical toys. Money is hard to come by, and the spouses are to be found sparring more and more.
Oblivious to their larger problems, young Thomas (Hridansh Parekh) is plotting and planning, with the help of his school pals Nigel (Hridyansh Gokani) and Murty (Nonad Pandith), as well as a cuddly elderly grand-ma type (Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal), on getting himself that much-desired sibling.
Where do babies come from? That eternal question gets all the adults in the frame tongue-tied, but the kids talk nineteen to the dozen. So much so that they all appear to dialogue, to the point of annoyance. These are not children talking naturally; these are tykes tasked with speaking out rehearsed lines.
Which is a pity, because the young actors are all good. And the same sort of stilted tone besets Thomas’s folks: Devaiah as the straight-arrow bakery owner, honest to the point that he won’t even charge an extra rupee for cooling drinks in their newly-bought fridge, and Dugal as the supportive wife-and-mom, do their best, but their squabbles are just not interesting enough.
After the director’s atmospheric short Miniaturist of Junagadh — watch it, if you haven’t– I expected something more accomplished.
Little Thomas movie cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Rasika Dugal, Hridansh Parekh, Hridyansh Gokani, Ninad Pandith, Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal
Little Thomas movie director: Kaushal Oza
Little Thomas movie rating: 2 stars