Directed: Paul Weitz

Cast Ben Stiller,Robert de Niro,Terri Polo,Owen Wilson,Blythe Danner,Jessica Alba,Dustin Hoffman,Barbra Streisand

Rating**

Movie review: Little Fockers

Little Fockers is one joke told too many times. If you have seen Meet the Parents and Meet the Fockers,you know what you are getting into when male nurse Gay/Gregg Focker (Stiller) and ex-CIA war veteran Jack Byrnes (de Niro) are put together in the same space. The latter will take potshots at the formers expense,and mostly they will play on the professions the two have/had.

With two little Fockers born to Gregg and wife Pam (Polo),the daughter of Jack,you would expect the family to have gained some new reference points. But no,this series hasnt moved beyond where it started  even with Jessica Alba in black lingerie and on a sex-enhancement pill,getting terribly excited over inserting tubes up posteriors.

Weitz,who takes over from Jay Roche as director,has little time for the ladies here,whether that be Alba or Streisand. And so Hoffman and Streisand,the best part about the Fockers,are guest appearances here,dropping in for just a birthday party. Wilson reprises his role of the irritating Kevin,who is everything Jack imagined for Pam. Pam doesnt seem to mind Kevins attentions either,which include everything from throwing her kids a Disneyland-scale party to flowing in Jacks pet pooch to give comfort to his ailing heart.

And if all that isnt enough,Little Fockers makes a desperate bid to cash in on The Godfather,from De Niro as Jack coining the title Godfocker for Gregg to Albas character being called Andi Garcia. Guess what? Between erectile dysfunction,anal insertion and penis injection,there are enough jokes about that too.

