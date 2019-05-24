Lisaa movie review: This 3D ‘horror’ film is an awful mess

Lisaa movie cast: Anjali, Sam Jones, Makarand Deshpande, Yogi Babu

Lisaa movie director: Raju Viswanath

Lisaa movie rating: 0.5 star

As I walked into Lisaa, I was given a pair of 3D glasses. Obviously, I thought 3D was going to make the film much more spine-chilling. I couldn’t contain my excitement, which alas, barely lasted for fifteen minutes. Some Fridays can be extremely bad for critics as we are treated to back-to-back junk. This was one such Friday and I muttered to myself, “how did I manage to sit through this film?”

Lisaa has all components of a ‘horror’ film—creaky doors, blood-curdling screams, jump-scares, gory creatures—sans thought, script and a screenplay.

The film begins and we see Lisaa (Anjali) convince her mother for a remarriage. We don’t know how her father died exactly, and why she thinks her mother is unhappy. Lisaa decides to visit her grandparents to know more about her parents’ past. Eventually, she heads to the Western Ghats, with her college junior Jaggu (a stone-faced Sam Jones), hoping to find a suitable bridegroom for her mother. Instantly, there is a song. We don’t know if it is a ‘love song’. Even as the film ended, we don’t know if Lisaa and Jaggu were ‘lovers’.

Lisaa enters the haunted house but doesn’t quite realise the elderly couple staying there wasn’t her grandparents. Soon, she realises something is wrong and wants to find out why she experiences strange activities.

3D, as a technology, works for all genres—action, animation—so this must have prompted the makers to direct a ‘horror’ film in that format. The idea, I guess, is all right—they wanted to do something ‘different’, but the end result was nothing short of tragic. 3D is simply a tool, but not a substitute for the script. Again, 3D can get the audience in, but what will make them stay? A good script and a story that Lisaa lacks.

The hills and the house are beautiful yet eerie, holding within them a bitter secret, and we get a hint of it in the opening scenes. DJ (Makarand Deshpande) sports an Einstein-like hairdo and does weird things in Lisaa. You must experience the film to know what they are. In the last ten minutes, we get to know who exactly he is, and why he behaves in a specific way. The characters neither have depth nor purpose. They simply exist and we don’t know why.

Generally, horror films work with newcomers because here ‘fear’ has star value. But if only the director knew how to make a film. Hey, would you believe if I say Lisaa was loosely inspired by Manoj Night Shyamalan’s ‘The Visit’?

Lisaa also has Yogi Babu and Brammanandam to tickle the funny bones of the audience. But they hardly serve the purpose.