Last Man In Tower movie review: Manoj Bajpayee film questions the cost of progress

Last Man In Tower movie review: Based on Arvind Adiga’s 2011 novel Last Man In Tower, Ben Rekhi’s film of the same name keeps its focus on the main thrust: shark-like developers swooping in on the crumbling parts of Mumbai, swatting aside low-stakes initial reluctance with the promise of fancy high rises.

The last man in the way of builder-tycoon Dharmen Shah’s (Boman Irani) rapacious intention is retired teacher Yogesh Murthy (Manoj Bajpayee), who just wants to live out the remaining of his life in familiar surroundings, in a flat which houses the memories of his dead wife.

The movie adaptation is written by Sooni Taraporevala, who brings to it an insider knowledge of an old Bombay hand who has seen it turn into Mumbai. The residents of Vishram Society embody the remnants of a city that used to be, multi-religious, cutting across class, democratic at its core, increasingly under siege: the name of the building is an irony that writes itself, with the 95-minute run-time giving us a snapshot view of friends-and-neighbours turning upon each other.