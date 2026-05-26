Ladies First movie review: Gender-flipped workplace comedy with dated ideas

Ladies First movie review: First things first, this comedy drama about a misogynistic corporate honcho being made to navigate sexist treatment and mindset when he finds himself in a set-up that is ruled by women is not new. What adds spark to the remake of the French title, I Am Not an Easy Man, is the presence of Rosamund Pike as Alex Fox, a hardworking and talented executive who is picked as one of the company’s creative directors because it looks good for the optics.

Some minutes into the movie, things seem to have turned upside down. Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays Alex’s boss Damien Sachs, finds himself in a parallel alternative world dominated by women. He struggles to adapt to this new world order, where he is objectified and not given opportunities to be heard. Somehow, being a man works as an impediment for him in getting promoted.