Ladies First movie review: Gender-flipped workplace comedy with dated ideas

Ladies First movie review: First things first, this comedy drama about a misogynistic corporate honcho being made to navigate sexist treatment and mindset when he finds himself in a set-up that is ruled by women is not new. What adds spark to the remake of the French title, I Am Not an Easy Man, is the presence of Rosamund Pike as Alex Fox, a hardworking and talented executive who is picked as one of the company’s creative directors because it looks good for the optics.
Some minutes into the movie, things seem to have turned upside down. Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays Alex’s boss Damien Sachs, finds himself in a parallel alternative world dominated by women. He struggles to adapt to this new world order, where he is objectified and not given opportunities to be heard. Somehow, being a man works as an impediment for him in getting promoted.
As the dude vibe is replaced in the movie with feminine toxicity, which can be equally discriminatory, Cohen grapples to find his place in this comedy. Cohen plays a suave man with perfect biceps and looks dapper. But the Borat actor fails to make the misadventures of a man trapped in women’s world funny. Even when he is trying to entertain a predatory older woman at a high post by dressing up as a fetching cowboy, it does not get the laughs.
On the other hand, Pike, who has proven in David Fincher’s Gone Girl and I Care a Lot that she can be inscrutable, puts up an impressive act as his formidable adversary as they fight tooth and nail for the post of CEO. While the performances of this impressive ensemble cast remain compelling, Ladies First could have benefitted from some more lighter moments added to this battle-of-the-sexes drama.
The French original was written and directed by Eléonore Pourriat. This remake should have gone for some fresh approaches to look at how the patriarchal mindset is difficult to dislodge. The answer to this age-old problem can’t lie in making women behave exactly the same way men do. The prevelance of patriarchy or misogyny can’t be countered by creating clones of men. It is also churlish to think that men will have a change of heart when they are subjected to the similar sexist attitude that they are known to dole out.
Years after Mel Gibson- and Helen Hunt-starrer What Women Want (2002) was released, such a wishful narrative about fixing gender-based discrimination at workplace should have factored in contemporary realities instead of packaging old wine, or, should we say Guinness (since the lead characters work on its marketing campaign), in a new bottle.
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Ladies First movie director: Thea Sharrock Ladies First movie cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Rosamund Pike, Charles Dance, Emily Mortimer, Tom Davis, Richard E. Grant, and Fiona Shaw Ladies First movie rating: 2 stars
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More