Cast: Saif Ali Khan,Kareena Kapoor,Vivek Oberoi,Om Puri,Dia Mirza,Kirron Kher

Director: Rensil D Silva

Rating:***

A newly-married couple relocates from New Delhi to New York,and discovers there is more to their academically-inclined lifedriving off from their suburban home every morning to teach,and coming back in the evening with groceries— than meets the eye. In the house across lives a closed group of people,and everything starts to unravel rapidly when one of them,a desperate young woman in a hijaab,shows up at their doorstep,scared for her life.

As Avantika (Kareena Kapoor) and Ehsaan (Saif Ali Khan) get sucked into a never-ending spiral of fear and intrigue and terror,Kurbaan stays on-track in its resolve to tell a story of substance. Written sharply by producer Karan Johar,and directed intelligently by first-timer Rensil DSilva,the film enunciates,with admirable clarity,contemporary conundrums: of beliefs and religious identity and differing points of view,of being Muslim and wondering where the term moderate fits in,of being human and feeling hurt and living by the sword. Or bombs,as the case might be.

I went to see Kurbaan with some trepidation,not knowing how these elements,done to death in a certain kind of realistic Hollywood film,and used,badly,in this years New York,would pan out. Im happy to report that it raises the near-defunct issue-based cinema in Bollywood to the next level. There is no unnecessary song-and-dance,or stiltedness and preaching.

The lines are free-flowing and natural,minus rhetoric,and the characters are believable: you could meet people like Avantika,Ehsaan and investigative journalist Riyaaz (Vivek Oberoi),off screen.

Its not as if the director has refused to make concessions to the starry status of his lead couple,with Kareena displaying a daringly naked back,and Saif showcasing a bare brawny torso,the bloody rivulets just so. Or that DSilva doesnt fall into the self-indulgent trap all debutants do,to keep it too long: the second half drags,and the last half-hour telegraphs its punches. But you overlook these because,at its core,Kurbaan has power and resonance.

It is also that rare Hindi film which has a real pair of lovers. Saif and Kareena flirt and kiss and cuddle and have a hard time keeping their hands off each other. Both play well together,but it is Khan who grabs you much more: when he is on,you see the character,not the actor. There is also a welcome lived-in rhythm that DSilva manages to set up for them,even if there is an abruptness in the transitions,from happy to angry to despairing.

Kurbaan raises thorny questions,and prepares us for tough answers. It is an important,relevant film.

