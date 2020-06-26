Director: Barnali Shukla

Cast: Shefali Shah,Rahul Bose,Sumeet Raghavan,Neetu Chandra

Rating*1/2

A frumpy housewife leaves her house in a tizzy one morning and ends up spending a very strange day with a man who is her polar opposite. Middle-class mummy meets low class hood : the central idea of Kuchh Luv Jaisa is not such a bad thing,but plays itself out clunkily.

Madhu ( Shah) is the kind of woman you may know. Bright and smart,holding the fort for husband and kids,feeling increasingly sorry for herself. Shah is a good actor,and gets some nuances in,but thats only in the beginning. The film lets her down pretty soon as it hurtles into non-credible territory : how many women,especially this kind of woman,would ask a total stranger,clearly not in the same class as her,to spend the day with her,regardless of how upset she is?

Most women would call their girl-friends,moan about forgetful husbands and busy kids,have a little blow-out at the mall,go home and have a little fight,and live to see another day. Madhu meets Raghav ( Bose) for the first time at a coffee shop eating fettucine messily, and decides,on the silliest of reasons,that he should accompany her on her day out,because ‘aaj bahut special din hai. That is the first of the wrong clicks. After that it goes south,spiralling into neverland,with the two of them ( he is a criminal on the run,and she is on a Ill-show-everyone spree) fetching up at resorts, racing around highways,and getting touchy feely around each other. Raghavs on-the-make girlfriend Ria ( Chandra,in a long white dress and a red pout ) and a bunch of clueless cops also show up to keep things ticking,but it is hard going.

shubhra.gupta@expressindia.com

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.