Korean Kanakaraju review: A horror comedy where the real horror is the racism

Korean Kanakaraju movie review: Sometimes you have to wonder why, out of all the fandoms and cultural movements that exist in this country, it is always the K-boom that gets picked on for a cheap laugh. We live in a time when culture and language has never needed subtitles less than it does right now. However, Korean Kanakaraju walks into that moment and decides the funniest thing about Korean culture is that it exists. The film takes a premise that could have been a celebration of what happens when Rayalaseema meets Seoul. However, It does not even acknowledge, worse it asks yout to just join in, point at Korean culture, and laugh.

The story follows Kanakaraju, played by Varun Tej, a happy-go-lucky youngster from an Anantapur village who falls for a girl, played by Ritika Nayak, working at the Kia manufacturing plant in Penukonda. He goes about his daily routine, getting into minor scraps, hanging out with his best friend played by Satya, living the small-town life. Then a run-in with his arch nemesis leads to an unexpected encounter, and Kanakaraju ends up possessed by the spirit of a Korean man who dies in a freak accident.

Varun Tej puts in effort, and it shows in places. He trained with language coaches for both the Anantapur dialect and Korean. When he is the village boy, he is warm, loose and goofy, the kind of screen presence that reminds you why he was once considered among the more promising actors in Telugu cinema. When the Korean spirit takes over, the shift is visible. As a physical exercise, the dual performance works. But a dual role is only as good as the characters written for it, and the Korean gangster has no depth, no backstory worth caring about, and no reason to exist beyond giving Varun something “different” to do on screen. He is acting with full commitment inside a character the screenplay never bothered to complete.

Ritika Nayak gets an even worse deal. She is introduced as a young woman working at the Korean-based factory, KIA. Forget about acting, the film reduces her to a walking K-pop stereotype. She drops Korean words into everyday conversation for no reason and names her dog Jung Kook. Her only stated ambition is to visit Korea and settle there. All of this is played as comedy, making jokes around a woman who has no interest in the K Boom. The film sees a young Indian woman’s genuine enthusiasm for another culture and turns it into a joke, which is ironic for a film that claims to be about cultural collision. The collision, apparently, only goes one way.

Satya is the reason the film remains watchable. In many stretches, particularly in the first half, his comedy comes from character rather than stereotypes. He reacts to the chaos around him with timing that is accurate enough to make even flat scenes land. His chemistry with Varun Tej produces the few stretches where the film actually functions as the entertainer it wants to be. Every genuine laugh in Korean Kanakaraju traces back to Satya, and only him.

The first half is passable, but even here, the racism is hard to ignore. This is not a film set in a fictional town. It is set in a real place, Anantapur, where a real Korean community lives and works alongside Telugu-speaking locals. To use that setting and then fill it with stereotypical jokes about how Korean people speak and eat is not edgy comedy. There is a difference between laughing at the awkwardness of two cultures figuring each other out and laughing at one of those cultures for being different. Korean Kanakaraju does the second and thinks it is doing the first.

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The second half collapses entirely. Whatever goodwill the first hour builds through Satya’s presence and the novelty of the premise is burned through by a screenplay that has nowhere left to go. Gags from the first half are recycled and expected to land again. The horror elements, which should escalate as the possession deepens, are reduced to jump scares so predictable you can time them by the background score. You are suddenly asked to care about Kanakaraju’s fate in a scene that has done nothing to earn that concern. The screenplay does not build towards these moments. It drops them in, hopes for the best, and moves on.

And then there is the climax. The final act depends almost entirely on AI-generated imagery and CGI, and the execution is painful to watch. Characters move through digital environments that have no weight, no texture and no believability.

Thaman S’s songs were already popular before the release, and they do their job within the narrative. His background score adds energy where it can, but no score can rescue a scene that is not written well. Manojh Reddy’s cinematography is one of the few areas where the film shows genuine thought. He uses warm, saturated colours for the Telugu village sequences and cooler, muted tones for the Korean gangster persona, creating a visual grammar that helps the audience track the shifts. It is smart work, and it deserved a smarter film. Satyaa G’s editing is functional in the first half but needed to be far more aggressive in the second. At 2 hours and 36 minutes, the film overstays its welcome by at least 20 minutes.

Korean Kanakaraju had a premise no Telugu film has attempted before. A horror comedy built around the real, ongoing cultural collision between Rayalaseema and Korea. Two communities separated by language, food, faith and 6,000 kilometres, now living side by side because a car factory brought them together. In the right hands, with a screenplay that treated both cultures with equal curiosity and found its comedy in the human moments rather than the stereotypes, this could have been something genuinely special. Instead, it chose mockery over curiosity, convenience over craft, and a CGI climax that questions the entire film as a concept itself.