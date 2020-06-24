scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 25, 2020
COVID19

Kisaan

Rural India features in Hindi cinema so seldom now,that any film taking you into the heartland bears taking note of.

Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2009 5:21:09 pm

Cast:Jackie Shroff,Sohail Khan,Arbaaz Khan,Romeo,Dia Mirza,Nauheed Cyrus,Dalip Tahil

Director: Punit Sira

Rating:**

Rural India features in Hindi cinema so seldom now,that any film taking you into the heartland bears taking note of. And the story of ‘Kisaan deals with a real issue lured by rapacious industrialists,innocent,ignorant farmers sell their land,only to face destitution.

The theme of short term gains vs long-term losses plays out well in Punit Siras ‘Kisaan to begin with. Dayal Singh ( Jackie) splits up his sons Aman ( Arbaaz) and Jigar( Sohail) when they are kids : one goes to the city to become a lawyer,the second stays at home,and helps on the farm. Trouble arrives in the shape of Sohan Seth ( Dalip),who dangles a carrot,leading Aman to abandon his roots.

The first half is nice; the second slides into mess. And some not-so-nice moments : the greedy ‘gaonwalas,responsible for burning up Dayal Singhs daughter-in-law ( Diya),are hunted down and killed,one by one,with full encouragement from the Jackies patriarch who has,till then,acted with restraint. At that point,’Kisaan loses the plot.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

hina khan, samantha akkineni, nia sharma, shruti haasan photos
Celebrity social media photos: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma, Samantha Akkineni and others

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 25: Latest News

Advertisement