Kennedy movie review: Anurag Kashyap’s fury-fuelled noir drowns in its own darkness

Kennedy movie review: A cab driver who calls himself Kennedy glides silently through Mumbai’s nights, picking up rides, eavesdropping on conversations, leading to murder and mayhem.

The irony of the name– of an assassinated US president– being tacked on to a contemporary assassin is not hidden. It is underlined, in keeping with the baroque background score and the poetry by Amir Aziz that layer this pulp thriller, which blurs the line between fact and fiction.

Kennedy (Rahut Bhat), who once used to be family man called Uday Shetty with a wife and kids, now wears a scarlet tie, and a mask: it is the pandemic, and masks are being used to keep the deadly virus at bay, as well as to hide the dark deeds dreamt up by a corrupt city police commissioner (Mohit Takalkar), who’s priority to keep himself afloat, even as people around him are drowning.