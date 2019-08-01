Kazhugu 2 movie review: A dated formula-driven love story

Kazhugu 2 movie cast: Krishna, Bindhu Madhavi, Kaali Venkat

Kazhugu 2 movie director: Sathyashivaa

Kazhugu 2 movie rating: 1.5/5

Kazhugu 2 isn’t a great film. It’s not a bad one also but lies somewhere between interesting and boring. Kazhugu, released in 2012, traces the love story of a guy, who made a living by recovering suicide victims’ dead bodies, while Kazhugu 2 revolves around the story of two hunters (originally petty thieves) who come to a forest due to circumstances. So, you know, besides death and love, there’s no common element.

Watching Kazhugu 2 is like being taken on a trip to hilly stations, with the director, of course, as a guide. The greenery is lush and soothing weather fills the air. But a little more passion, urgency and edginess in the storyline would have really helped.

Merly (Bindhu Madhavi) develops feelings for Johnny (Krishna) as he saves her from a wolf. But I wonder how does any woman fall for a man, who looks stoned and quite unlovable. Johnny shows no interest in Merly and finds her clingy and annoying in the beginning.

Krishna is at his mediocre best. The effort he puts to make ‘romance’ work is painfully visible. There’s additionally a story track that deals with a greedy MLA, played by Hareesh Peradi. He stumbles upon a huge pot of gold buried in the forests.

The entire film is natural—you are a spectator observing the men and women of forests from afar. Again, that doesn’t help much.

Locations, where Kazhugu 2 has been shot, are a connoisseur’s paradise. They are lustrous, frightening and romantic all at once. Cinematographer Raja Bhattacharjee’s unobtrusive camera angles that add to the spontaneity in the narration deserves a mention.

Kazhugu 2 isn’t an epic love story as it thinks it is. Normal is boring, right? If the 2012 film was set on the hills, this one takes you through forests.

Bindhu Madhavi fits the bill as Merly. And there are a few scenes where you feel she could have performed even better. In the climax portions, an emotional Bindhu Madhavi scores high, though.

MS Bhaskar plays Bindhu Madhavi’s father. What his character does in Kazhugu 2 comes as a huge shocker. It’s not something that you expect from an MS Bhaskar. You will know what I am talking about if you patiently sit through the film.

Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background music and songs in Kazhugu 2 linger in your ears for long except the misplaced item number by Yashika Aannand. This comes immediately after the film begins. Did Sathyashivaa have this song simply to prove he has made a “commercial film”? I don’t know.

Though the scenes are rich in texture and shot aesthetically, the writing isn’t smart. A great deal of attention is paid to the milieu. I wish the same was done to elevate the screenplay.

There’s a sense of incompleteness that you feel with several loose ends hanging. All through the second half, I wondered why Sathyashivaa set out to make Kazhugu 2 in the first place. Ideally, it should have released three decades ago. The title barely makes sense as there’s a dull and uninspiring love story, and nothing compelling enough to narrate.