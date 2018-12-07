Kavacham movie review: A deeply formulaic potboiler that tests our patience

Kavacham movie cast: Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kajal Aggarwal, Mehreen Pirzada.

Kavacham movie director: Sreenivas Mamilla

Kavacham movie rating: 1 star

Director Sreenivas Mamilla has desperately tried to please the audience with his debut film Kavacham, which means shield. It is a potboiler done by the book as the filmmakers have tried to play very safe hoping one of the many random things in the movie will miraculously click with the audience. But, as a wise man once said, “the policy of being too cautious is the greatest risk of all.”

Kavacham is deeply flawed and formulaic. And, I can live with that. But the filmmakers need to stop being ignorant about how CCTV cameras work. Come on, 2019 is almost here and our filmmakers still can’t show us how a footage captured on CCTV camera looks like? In one scene, the “CCTV footage” shows the inside view of a kidnapper loading his victim into the car boot.

Here is a fun fact about the CCTV camera that could come in handy for filmmakers the next time. The thing about security cameras is generally they are mounted at higher places. In other words, the cameras are installed several feet above the ground level. So it’s unlikely that you will find a mid-shot, low-angle shot, low-angle close-up shot, while combing through CCTV footage. Why do you think it is called “eye in the sky”? It is for the very same reason. And I am very sure that you won’t find a CCTV camera in the market that could capture the inside view of a car boot.

As far as the story goes, Kavacham doesn’t have anything fresh to offer. It is just a star-vehicle that is intended to boost the young career of Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. He plays a cop called Vijay. Is he good-looking in police uniform? Check. Is he an “honest” police officer? Check. Does he fight goons single-handedly? Check. Does he pop up every time, any place, where a damsel is in distress? Check. Is he good at preaching moral values? Check. Does he himself follow a strict moral code? Nah. When he is pushed to the limits, our hero could flex his morality like his bicep muscles.

An introduction song, a few fights, a romantic song later, Vijay gets into deep trouble. He needs 50 lakh rupees, in addition to 5 lakh rupees from his insurance, for an operation to save his injured mother. Samyuktha (Mehreen) comes up with a cracker of a plan. She asks him to stage her kidnapping and ask her millionaire uncle to pay up. Our “honest” police officer jumps at her offer without thinking too much. And that’s the cue for Neil Nitin Mukesh’s entry. He is introduced in a half-heartedly composed scene, which is a bad replication of a popular scene in Velaikkaran (2017).

Neil is cast in what is supposed to be a serious role but towards the end, his character is reduced to nothing but a clown. In Tamil films, arm-candy heroines, who will repeatedly do nonsensical things to make the heroes look smarter than them, are described as ‘loosu ponnu.’ In the same vein, we can call Neil the ‘loosu villain.’ Neil’s character also does all sort of stupid things to make the hero look stronger, smarter and sharper.

What does Kajal Aggarwal do in the film you ask? Oh, she is just one of the damsels in distress. And she also promotes a banking product explaining how to add beneficiaries to your online account, and other elementary facts about transferring money through internet banking. No, I am not kidding. The director blends in what seems like a product placement in the movie so well that it saves the heroine’s life even as the scene looks very silly.

You also find several brand placements throughout the film. But the main brand that the filmmakers wanted to sell through Kavacham was Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas. He is easy on eyes, I give him that. But, to make a mark in the industry, he needs to start picking good scripts that offer something to the audience for their money.