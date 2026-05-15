Karuppu movie review: Suriya Sivakumar is in top form, but the film is not

Suriya Sivakumar, Trisha Krishnan Karuppu Movie Review: A deity walks into a courtroom, that is the premise of Karuppu, and on paper it should not work as well as it does. RJ Balaji wrings the best out of Suriya Sivakumar and delivers a film full of moments the fans will talk about for a while. But as the whistles fade, what is left is a plot that loses its way. One of Suriya’s strongest performances in years is delivered in a film that is only half as good as he is.

A district court somewhere in rural Tamil Nadu has been quietly taken over by Baby Kannan, played by RJ Balaji, a lawyer who runs the place like a personal fiefdom — those who can pay, win. The poor walk in with legitimate cases and walk out with nothing. When one such victim, out of options and out of hope, prays to the deity Karuppuswamy, the deity answers. He takes a human form and appears as a lawyer Saravanan, and decides to fix the court himself.

The story is rooted in Tamil folklore about Karuppaswamy and connects mythological tradition with a very present-day concern: how the legal system continues to fail ordinary people.

Suriya is why this film works and why he is worth watching. He plays both the man and the deity without letting either feel like a costume change. While the courtroom scenes are patient and controlled, the fight sequences are loud and physical, making it exactly what the fans came for. And then there are the quieter in-between moments, where he carries the weight of the character without any help, and keeps you fixed to your seat.

After Kanguva and Retro, which did not land the way expected, this feels like Suriya finding his footing again. The hunger is clearly visible as Suriya transforms into a literal god-like embodiment. The whistles in the theatre are real and they are earned.

Trisha Krishnan, as Preethi, a fellow lawyer, is the emotional anchor of the first half . What works about their dynamic is that it is not romantic. They are colleagues who trust each other, and that turns out to be more than enough. Trisha does not waste a single scene and makes you wish the second half gave her more to do.

Also Read: Suriya-Trisha’s Karuppu hits theatres a day late; thanks ‘CM Vijay’ in a special note

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Sai Abhyankkar’s background score does a lot of the right things at the right times, especially around the interval block. G.K. Vishnu’s cinematography keeps the film grounded, warm and rural, which stops the mythological elements from drifting too far from reality. The movie slips in a few references from Suriya’s older films at well-chosen moments.

By the time interval arrives, the emotional case has been made, the stakes are set, and you know the characters and their arcs. The second half introduces a new case in the court, and instead of opening the story up, it muddles it. The plot loses the thread it spent an hour building. Characters stop developing. The story stops going anywhere, and the audience, which was fully invested in the film till now, feels it.

Then there is the problem the film cannot fix — the director who doubles up as the film’s bad guy. Behind the camera, RJ Balaji holds everything together. He keeps the tone from tipping into absurdity, which with a deity-in-a-courtroom story is genuinely difficult. In front of the camera as Baby Kannan, though, he does not convince. A villain of this kind needs to owns the room, like the whole system is him. However, Baby Kannan never gets there. The performance is too light for the role, and when Suriya faces him in the film’s big moments, there is nothing pushing back. It makes those moments feel smaller than they should. Ironically, the same person holding the film together as director is sinking it as the antagonist.

This is the best Suriya has been in years, and that is not a small thing. He carries the film through its weaker stretches on effort alone, and in the moments where everything clicks, Karuppu is exactly what a Tamil mass entertainer is supposed to feel like inside a theatre.

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The reunion of Suriya and Trisha, their first film together in roughly two decades, works because they are not playing lovers. They are two lawyers on the same side, and that dynamic brings a warmth to the film that a forced romance never could have.

Karuppu is flawed in ways it cannot hide. But it has Suriya at his most committed, a first half that delivers, and enough big moments to make the ticket worth it. Just brace yourself for the second half.

Karuppu movie cast: Suriya Sivakumar, Trisha Krishnan, RJ Balaji

Karuppu movie director: RJ Balaji

Karuppu movie rating: Three stars