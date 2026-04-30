Kara movie review: Dhanush single-handedly carries this slow burn heist thriller

Heist genre is one of Tamil cinema’s most reliable formats, and also one of its most abused. Done well, it is all architecture, every scene a load-bearing wall, every character a moving part in a machine that the audience can feel clicking into place. Done badly, it is just people running. Kara leans closer to the former than the latter, which in itself is an achievement worth acknowledging. Vignesh Raja understands that a heist is only as interesting as what it costs the person pulling it off, and he spends most of his film making sure you feel that cost.

Set in Ramanathapuram, 1991, we enter a world where petrol is scarce, the Gulf War is rattling economies far beyond the Middle East, and a man named Karasaami, played by Dhanush, is trying very hard to not become who he once was. That is where Kara drops you into, and for a good while, it is a world worth being in. Old associations resurface, old debts come calling, and Kara finds himself doing the one thing he swore he would never do again, pulling a job, this time to protect the people who depend on him. It is a familiar premise, a man dragged back in, one last time.

Dhanush is 54 films in and still the most interesting person in any frame he occupies. He plays Karasaami without any vanity, no grand entry, no slow motion hero moment, just a man who is tired and scared and trying to hold things together. His acting is not a mere technique, it lands as a natural instinct, and very few actors working today have it in that measure. His screen presence is insanely drawing, making all other characters fade away in the background. This is Dhanush at his best, doing what he does.

KS Ravikumar is genuinely moving in his scenes with Dhanush. Their dynamic is the emotional engine of the film and it runs clean throughout, though it seems faltering in between. Karunas, reuniting with Dhanush after 16 years, slips back in like no time has passed.

While the film deals with its own problems, one thing that is hard to not point out is Mamitha Baiju. She plays the role of Kara’s wife, Selli and is the one casting choice that does not fully land. While her character exists primarily to give Kara something to protect, but no amount of committed performance can make that interesting on its own. She tries but her limited screen time gives it away, and the material does not meet her halfway.

Direction and technical craft

Vignesh Raja made Por Thozhil three years ago and established he was a filmmaker worth watching. Though Kara confirms it, it comes with an asterisk. He builds the world slowly, deliberately, without an apology or hurry.

The interval block is the film’s trophy point. The robbery sequence stands out in the film and every beat lands. The tension builds and then breaks exactly when it should. It is the clearest proof that Raja knows what he is doing, and it makes what follows in the second half all the more deflating.

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GV Prakash’s score deserves a mention because it is doing a lot of the film’s emotional heavy lifting, particularly in moments where the writing is not quite enough.

However, a strong lead isn’t enough to pull off a story which cannot pull you all the way through. Post interval, the story gets predictable, with the audience able to guess Kara’s moves. The story, that focuses on heist in the first half, slowly falls into vigilantism, and tries to defend it too. Somewhere in those last 40 minutes, you wish the film was trimmed so it doesn’t lose its pace.

However, amid all this, Dhanush does not let go. Even when the writing loosens around him, he stays rooted in the character, and that rootedness pulls you through scenes that have no business being as watchable as they are. There is a moment late in the second half, a quiet one, no music, no dramatic staging, where he simply sits with what his character has done and what it has cost him. It lasts maybe 30 seconds, but it’s by far the best moments of the film. That is both a compliment to the actor and an indictment of everything around him in that stretch.

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Kara is a film that deserved a better second half. Vignesh Raja has the ability, that much is clear. He has the ability to pull the audience into the world he creates, and puts them on the edge of their seats. What he has not yet figured out is how to close. Por Thozhil had the same problem, but Kara repeats the pattern on a larger scale. However, none of this makes Kara a film you should skip.