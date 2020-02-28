Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie review: An easy, fun watch

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie review: Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film is a winner. Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie review: Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film is a winner.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani Ahathian

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie director: Desingh Periyasamy

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal movie cast: 3.5 stars

When was the last time you caught a seamless Tamil romantic comedy with some original humour? Directed by Desingh Periyasamy, Dulquer Salmaan’s 25th film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal is a winner. The film opens with an aerial view of Chennai. You get a glimpse into the lives of Siddharth (Dulquer Salmaan) and Kallis (Rakshan). You are shown how these two cyber con artists make quick money, masquerading as app developers.

Siddharth is head over heels in love with Meera (Ritu Varma). After stalking her for a couple of months, Siddharth proposes to Meera in a park. Siddharth thinks Meera is a beautician; whereas she is not. Meera doesn’t know the real identity of Siddharth. Siddharth decides to put an end to everything and wants to settle down with Meera. This is where it gets “tricky”. (I liked the meet-cute and the courtship, though.) Meera is a sweet-looking woman, but she is not what she is. As a debutant filmmaker, Desingh Periyasamy keeps you hooked with key plot twists, which is no mean feat.

The first half of the story travels at a slow pace, but the film gets quite interesting in the second half with its focus on the easy camaraderie that the lead characters share. By this time, Siddharth understands who Meera is. He becomes familiar with Meera’s ‘antics’. It is at this point that Ritu Varma completely takes off on her own. You wouldn’t have expected such a twist, post-intermission. This is an example of a very focused narrative. As an audience, say, you expect this is how the film will travel, no, the film takes a different route. It’s tempting to turn a script like Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal into a full-blown comedy, and Desingh Periyasamy doesn’t do that. His film does something very necessary, without waving a flag at your face. Portions that even deal with the nitty-gritty of modern technology is entertaining. This is where it scores.

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal has got an excellent ensemble of actors who light up the screen, including director Gautham Vasudev Menon, who delivers a stunning performance as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prathap Chakravarthy. The big twist in the end, involving Gautham Menon’s character, is one you might see coming—I did, from a mile away—but the scene cracks you up when it arrives. In perhaps the filmiest of scenes, Gautham’s character and Ritu Varma’s character talk to each other like Karthik and Jessie of Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya! (This is a spoiler, hey, but that’s all right). Oh, yes, the theater was roaring with laughter. As a showreel of Gautham Menon’s acting chops, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal gets a thumbs up.

The film rides on clever writing and performances. Some of the funniest moments of Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal are those that involve Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshan. It is a performance-driven film, and the script gives both the actors many moments to shine, tapping into their sharp comic timing.

It is hard to take your eyes off Dulquer Salmaan. If we look beyond his box office pull, it is his energy, screen presence and earnest approach to acting that takes the cake in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal.

I am curious how this one will perform at the box-office because even after its delayed release, the content is refreshing and panders to the taste of today’s audience. Barring a few scenes (It is not easy to write comedy without malice), Rakshan is funny, and his chemistry with Dulquer is a treat to watch. Ritu Varma, in an impactful role, is extremely graceful and makes her presence felt. Her characterisation is multilayered as is Dulquer Salmaan’s. Spot on casting by Desingh Periyasamy! Harshavardhan Rameshwar’s music cuts no new boundaries but fits well in the narrative.

