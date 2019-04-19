Kanchana 3 movie review: ‘Amma’ sentiments, exorcism scenes and everything in between

Kanchana 3 movie cast: Raghava Lawrence, Kovai Sarala, Devadarshini, Oviya, Vedhika

Kanchana 3 movie director: Raghava Lawrence

Kanchana 3 movie rating: 1.5 stars

I think the B and C audience really like Raghava Lawrence. Or else, they won’t hoot and whistle for everything this guy does. In Kanchana 3, Raghava plays the same man, who is afraid of ghosts. The moment he senses some paranormal activity, he needs his mother (Sarala) around—all the time—even when he pees. Also, like a monkey, he would climb on to his mother’s hip because he is “scared”.

This time, Raghava has “fun with” three “figures” (that’s how they are referred to) Vedhika, Oviya and Nikki Tamboli, as they generously flaunt their waist and butt (partially covered) throughout the film.

We have Devadarshini, whose head “accidentally bangs” at Raghava’s crotch when she falls at his feet. I don’t understand how the men in the theatre were laughing at this particular scene. Additionally, there is Sriman, who wants to be funny.

Like any other ghost in horror films, the ghost in Kanchana 3 has a back story— about how it came into being and why it takes revenge on someone. Sigh. Suddenly, you get introduced to white-eyed ghosts (the one you see in Conjuring-kind of films) and creepy dolls. Be prepared, okay?

Raghava, of course, is seen in an action avatar with another role Kaali (similar to his real-life persona), who runs an orphanage. Naturally, you won’t be surprised when he dances to the lines, “Ketta paiyyan sir indha Kaali”. The actor-choreographer-director is a self-confessed fan of Rajinikanth. So, those obvious references are hard to miss.

Before I wind up this, oh, there is Soori, who wants to become an “upcoming rowdy”. Nobody knows what happens to him because he vanishes in the blink of an eye.

I am not revealing anything further because I believe it is going to ruin this ambitious film. (Pun-intended) Overall, Kanchana 3 is a frustratingly cringe-worthy piece of work masquerading as “horror comedy” that makes you squirm. Beware, this is a fine example of how sequels shouldn’t be made. It is high time Raghava Lawrence stopped making ill-conceived and badly-executed sequels.

BAM. Get ready, people. Kanchana 4 is arriving.