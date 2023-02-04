Kali Jotta movie review: Hard-hitting, poignant film that Neeru Bajwa carries on her able shoulders

Written by Sukhpreet Kahlon

When one watches films regularly, there is an unavoidable monotony that sets in, especially in terms of genre and plot. But ever so rarely comes a film which makes you sit up and reflect on society and its ills. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the Punjabi-language Kali Jotta is one such film. Written by Harinder Kour, Kali Jotta tells a story about the death of a woman’s spirit at the hands of misogyny.

Anant, played by an effervescent Wamiqa Gabbi, is a lawyer who comes back to her hometown. A chance meeting with old acquaintances leads her to enquire about an old teacher, Rabiya (Neeru Bajwa). Anant is informed that Rabiya lost her mind and any mention of her makes people act shifty, so we know that something is off.

We learn about Rabiya in flashback, where we see her as a fun-loving woman who is in love with Deedar (Satinder Sartaaj). She teases him and although he secretly likes her, he is reticent about expressing his feelings for her. Life takes them on different paths and the two are unable to articulate their desire for each other. Rabiya gets a job at a government school and although she is financially independent, society judges her for being a single woman who pines for Deedar. When Deedar is engaged to another woman, Rabiya is heartbroken. As a young, unmarried woman without a father, she is vulnerable and alone. The men in power take advantage of her and she is discarded, broken and alone.

Kali Jotta examines the ways in which a young woman is always in peril, with predators circling around her, biding their time as they prepare to pounce. A woman who expresses herself simply must be tamed. “Some small injustices keep happening to women,” says a character rather nonchalantly, highlighting the accepted way in which patriarchy treats women.

Significantly, the film foregrounds the issue of mental harassment, something that does not get the scrutiny it deserves. Rabiya is a victim, who descends into madness, unable to cope with the injustice being meted out to her. Although her story unfolds in an earlier decade, one cannot help but wonder how much the situation has changed today.

The commendable performances in the film bring the story alive with every actor playing their part with precision. Neeru Bajwa displays an impressive emotional depth and maturity. Her shift from a vibrant woman in love to a mental wreck is gut-wrenching. Bajwa has slowly and steadily climbed the steps towards stardom, and has become a force to reckon with in the Punjabi film industry. She is the industry’s only female star who can carry a film on her shoulders. Kokka (2022), Beautiful Billo (2022) and now Kali Jotta are a few examples. Although the first two films did not need her to do much, in Kali Jotta, the writing finally gives her a role worthy of her talent.

Gabbi brings a carefree exuberance to her performance, which is delightful. Satinder Sartaaj plays the introverted, sincere teacher well, and Prince KJ Singh is as fabulous as ever. The memorable, melodic numbers in Sartaaj’s mellifluous, earthy voice lend an emotional intensity to the drama. Despite mostly hitting the right notes, the film falters in its pacing in the second half, which is disappointing. One also wishes there was a bit of nuance in the portrayal of madness. We’ve come a long way from the filmy madness seen in ever so many films, but sadly, that does not find its way into the depiction of the asylum that Rabiya is relegated to. However, the film stays true to a realistic ending, which is assuring.

In exploring themes off the beaten track in mainstream Punjabi cinema, Kali Jotta breaks the mould. While drawing attention to the impact of mental torture on women, it informs us that the way to break a person is to take away their spirit. Despite a few hiccups, the film remains a powerful drama.

Kali Jotta

Director: Vijay Kumar Arora

Cast: Neeru Bajwa, Satinder Sartaaj, Wamiqa Gabbi.

Rating: 4/5