Kadaram Kondan movie review: A sleek actioner whose parts work better than the whole

Kadaram Kondan movie cast: Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Abi Hassan, Jasmine, Vikas, Lena

Kadaram Kondan movie director: Rajesh M Selva

Kadaram Kondan movie rating: 3 stars

It’s evident that Kadaram Kondan was initially written for Kamal Haasan sans fancy tattoos and hair-do as the film has a lot of Kamal-isms. Naturally, I compare anything with that of Kamal’s oeuvre considering how his films have been much ahead of time.

Kadaram Kondan is an official remake of Point Blank (2010). Last week, Netflix had also premiered a Hollywood remake based on the French original. But why does Rajesh M Selva have to choose this specific film? What was so fantastic about this that it had to be remade? Kadaram Kondan is mainly for action aficionados but is the story as good as the narration? I don’t think so. Though the director draws our attention to the action entertainer without any trace of boredom, the film fails to connect the necessary threads.

KK is again a grey character for Vikram not just in age but also in terms of who he is. Vikram proves he is an actor worthy of much more than what he’s given and goes into a full-on action mode. To be honest, Kadaram Kondan is too simple for a method actor and naturally compelling performer like Vikram, who has aced fantastically-layered and complex roles earlier namely in Anniyan, I and Irumugan. I doubt if the film rises to his calibre as Vikram walks through Kadaram Kondan easily.

KK (Vikram) appears tough, but he is not as bad as you think he is. KK, who suffers from a gunshot wound, ends up in a hospital after getting knocked down by a car. Vasu (Abi Hassan), a clinical nurse, attends to KK. (Later, we are told KK was supposed to get picked up by his brother). How Vasu works with KK to save his pregnant wife Aatirah (Akshara Haasan) while avoiding the police forms the storyline. In the course of events, the couple is in a race against time, finding themselves in increasingly dangerous situations. There is an interdepartmental conflict simultaneously happening between two groups of officers inside the police headquarters.

In the beginning, Aatirah and Vasu pass off as a happy couple. Before Vasu leaves for work, he pampers her and makes sure he does everything for Aatirah. But somehow, I feel Abi Hassan wasn’t at ease. Though he sports ‘I’m quite the softie’ looks, he does things straight opposite in the film. After Vivegam, Kadaram Kondan is Akshara’s second Tamil film. She does remind me of Kamal Haasan in the scenes she breaks down. There are emotional scenes involving both, but they feel ‘off’.

Though the run time of Kadaram Kondan is only 120 minutes, there are logical loopholes. In a highly-guarded place like Malaysia, how can a random guy enter a police station and continue to do whatever he wants? We don’t know who KK is. We just know he’s mysterious. Maybe, that’s what Vikram wanted? Perhaps, that’s a mystery which may never be told on screen? There’s a need to fill us in. But we are made to wait for long. Even KK isn’t a well-built character. We don’t get a fully-rounded backstory which resulted in his surroundings.

Of course, there are whistle-worthy moments in Kadaram Kondan set in Malaysia. What is it about films set in that place? Anyways, watch out for the scene where Vasu stitches up a deep cut in KK’s stomach without local anaesthesia and a swag KK lights up a cigar during the process.

There are shoot-outs, hand-to-hand combat, car chases and Rajesh Selva’s narration makes us perch on the edge of our seats. The pacing is spot on. Selva doesn’t waste time by placing unnecessary elements in this tight script—be it a song or a flashback portion. Apart from the storytelling, I quite liked how Vikram executes the fight sequences, imbibing them with panache as well as a rhythm that keeps pace with the story. Further, the background music by Ghibran keeps you hooked to the proceedings.