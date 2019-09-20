Kaappaan movie review: A nightmarish film that no star can save

Kaappaan movie cast: Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani

Kaappaan movie director: KV Anand

Kaappaan movie rating: 1 star

Sample this. The Prime Minister of India Chandrakanth Varma (Mohanlal) asks questions related to ‘love’ and ‘marriage’ to a group of delegates present in a meeting, where he’s supposed to discuss international relations. Again, the same Chandrakanth Varma intrudes into the personal space of his security guard Kathir (Suriya) and gets curious about his love life.

Cut back to the opening scene of Kaappaan. You see Suriya on a moving train, planting bombs. Then, you get a flashback portion of his character Kathir. All responsible protagonists indulge only in organic farming. So does Kathir. I don’t know why Tamil cinema is desperate to show this is such a cool job. Slowly, you discover there’s something more to Kathir who converts poop into green manure. (No, I am not exaggerating; this is what it is).

KV Anand’s Kaappaan is pretty much disjointed like how this review reads. Nobody knows why a character behaves in a specific way. Chandrakanth’s son Abhishek (Arya) will be casually present in even official meetings alongside his father.

The characters in Kaappaan barely does anything meaningful. Of course, the film has the must-haves of a commercial outing: stunts, cheesy comedy and misplaced romance.

Kathir leaves a note at Anjali’s place that says: ‘Thanks for a memorable night!’ And, Kathir’s friend Joseph (Samuthirakani) tells him, “When a woman says don’t do something, it actually means otherwise.” Kaappaan has such lazily written unidimensional characters that lack seriousness, and this proves to be a major dampener.

Another problem with Kaappaan is it totally lacks dramatic tension. After a point, it is numbing to prepare for yet another situation orchestrated for the director’s convenience. The film’s narrative is insincere and defies logic.

KV Anand fills his film with props, in his never-ending endeavour to create that elusive surreal ambience. But the film has artificiality written all over. Everything looks synthetic: be it the way Mohanlal speaks, Suriya-Sayyeshaa romance and so on.

The film also stars the likes of Boman Irani, Samuthirakani, Poorna and Uma Padmanabhan. But they all march in and out of the screen like a badly-staged school drama. You don’t understand their motives, and things take increasingly bizarre twists.

We never truly get a sense of why things happen the way it happens on the screen. If you are there for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, you are in for some serious heartbreak, trust me. Even a fine actor of his stature gets lost in a sloppily-structured film.