Johnny movie review: A remake made too late

Johnny movie cast: Prashanth, Prabhu, Sanchita Shetty

Johnny movie director: Pa Vetriselvan

Johnny movie rating: 2 stars

Somewhere around June last year, Prashanth’s father Thiagarajan told me he had bagged the official rights of the Hindi film Johnny Gaddaar, and the team was remaking it in Tamil. I haven’t caught the Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer yet, though I managed to binge on a few scenes available. No, a lot actually.

The original seemed to have had a fantastic background score because a good thriller needs it. Though Prashanth attempts to impress the audience with his comeback, there was something largely missing. There were a couple of romantic scenes here and there, but it had no warmth. There were gunshots. Again, it does nothing to you.

In the Hindi version, there is a 10-minute gripping sequence set on a train, during which Vikram (Neil) steals a lump sum amount from one of the aides of his mentor-like figure (played by Dharmendra). There was so much tension built up in the scene through the rich visuals. Neil seemed the perfect neo-noir villain with his cold and cruel eyes. Shakti alias Johnny (Prashanth) comes nowhere close to the Bollywood actor though he has given his best.

There it is Dharmendra, here — Prabhu. You should watch out for the scene in Johnny Gaddaar, where a song plays in the background as Seshadri (Dharmendra) remembers his departed wife. Your heart goes out to him literally. You don’t find this lovely scene in Tamil.

For those who haven’t watched the original, Johnny revolves around the story of a guy, who wants to get rich, but steals money from his own gang. The gang members die one by one, and it becomes predictable — who kills them all in the end.

The first half of the film moves quite smoothly, but the second half is a drab.

I think I have not mentioned what Sanchita Shetty, who plays the heroine, does in the film. She supposedly plays a Bharatanatyam teacher, but there is no trace of it. She is seen wearing skimpy clothes and wants to be by the side of Johnny all the time. Oh, they are in ‘love’. That’s what ‘lovers’ do, right?

Wait. Sayaji Shinde plays a police officer and gets to mouth “interesting pussy” when he finds Sanchita in Johnny’s home. Hey, Johnny has a cat also, okay? (No double entendre).

If Johnny had released a decade ago, it would have had some relevance, I guess. Too late. Tchah. I know it is annoying for you to read a review (that discusses half the original references, and half the remake). Well, as a (re)viewer, in fact, I felt the same.