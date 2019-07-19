Jhootha Kahin Ka movie review: This Rishi Kapoor-starrer is beyond awful

Jhootha Kahin Ka movie cast: Rishi Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgill, Lilette Dubey, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Rakesh Bedi

Jhootha Kahin Ka movie director: Smeep Kang

Jhootha Kahin Ka movie rating: Half star

Varun (Omkar) and Karan (Sunny) are friends and partners-in-crime, which consists of a) girls b) girls c) girls. Don’t get me wrong, they aren’t playing fast and loose; they are steadfast. But they are liars. They lie for true love.

Haha? No, boohoo. This alleged comedy of errors, in which are complicit such veterans as Rishi Kapoor and Rakesh Bedi, bids fair to leap straight into the worst films of the year list. The dialogue is risible. The performances are loud. The film is beyond awful.

Rishi Kapoor plays a son-of-the-Punjab-soil who arrives with his ‘saala’ and the latter’s wife in Mauritius to locate his errant son, the self-same Varun. Another family unit, comprising a crabby wheel-chair user (Joshi) who is constantly running down his wife (Dubey), and their daughter, is dragged into this half-baked plot, making things go from bad to worse. And finally, Jimmy Sheirgill shows up as a hoodlum called Tommy, leading to many lame digs about men who go by the name of dogs, and so on.

I have no idea why demeaning women is considered funny by Bollywood scriptwriters, but maybe they are on to something because the more vile the joke, the louder is the laughter amongst the audience. There was much tittering behind me as one character berates another thus: ‘patni ho ya panauti’.

The lines pile up. As does the crassness. Finally, after being numbed by the tone-deafness of this ‘comedy’, you stagger out wondering what Rishi Kapoor is doing in a film like this, especially when he has to confront a line like this: ‘mann mein jhol aur chaddi mein hole’.

You need chutzpah to work a line like this. This film has none.