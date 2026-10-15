Jailer 2 movie review: Rajinikanth’s supreme aura carries Nelson’s uneven action thriller

Jailer 2 Movie Review & Rating: At a crucial moment, “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) says, “Over the past 50 years, many have tried to finish me, but still…” and almost as if it’s a continuation, we hear, “Ungoppan whistle-ah kettavan… Onn mavanum peranum, aattam poda veppavan” in the background, leaving us with goosebumps.

For those familiar with Tamil cinema and its “politics,” it’s instantly clear that this is more than just a mass dialogue. It’s a statement that he is not just another superstar, but the one for whom the term “superstar” was created. It’s a statement that everyone who came after him merely followed in his footsteps and walked on the path he paved.

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Honestly, it’s a shame Jailer 2 didn’t become the movie marking Rajinikanth’s 50th year in cinema, instead of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie (2025).

Pure ‘Aura’kanth

Jailer 2 can be viewed in two ways, each creating a different opinion about the action thriller. For those watching it solely for “Thalaivar dharisanam,” it’s an absolute, unabashed treat. However, as a movie, and especially as the sequel to the efficacious Jailer (2023), it doesn’t quite meet the mark, mainly because of weak writing.

Following the death of ACP Arjun Pandian (Vasanth Ravi), his family has relocated to a new place. Although they are trying to rebuild their lives, Arjun’s memories still haunt his wife Swetha (Mirnaa) and his mother Vijaya (Ramya Krishnan). Meanwhile, Tiger holds the fort even though he himself is crushed by the pain of what he did. Amidst all this, he is on the hunt for the kingpins in the “network” that Varman (Vinayakan) warned him about.

Meanwhile, the latter are still searching for the person who killed Varman. Although Tiger is ready to go to any extremes to safeguard his family, the number of rivals is growing by the day, and they are all equally menacing. Yes, he has backup this time too, but what happens when that very backup starts bleeding?

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How can I explain the excitement of seeing the “Super Star Rajni” card on screen to someone who isn’t a Thalaivar fan? If you are not his fan, Rajinism may seem foolish, and those who admire him may seem stupid. But for those who love him, there’s an adrenaline rush they get every time he appears on screen, which is why he is lovingly referred to as ‘Aura’kanth.

It can undoubtedly be said that director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer was the last movie to deliver the absolute “Rajinikanth show.” Both Vettaiyan (2024) and Coolie failed in that regard, despite essentially being entertainers. But it seems that even Nelson can’t match what he created last time, as Jailer 2 falls short in many areas where the first instalment excelled, particularly in drama and comedy.

Where Nelson’s Jailer 2 stumbles

After an unimpactful Rajinikanth intro — which may make one wonder what the hell Nelson was thinking — follows a never-ending series of vanilla scenes that don’t quite create the intended impact. In the opening acts of the first instalment, writer-director Nelson brilliantly captures the emotional weight each central character carries following the “disappearance” of Arjun, further accentuated by their desperate efforts to hold everything together so they don’t sadden others.

SJ Suryah in Jailer 2. (Screenshot: YouTube/suntv) SJ Suryah in Jailer 2. (Screenshot: YouTube/suntv)

But in Jailer 2, such emotions and drama are mostly absent, and the few scenes meant to deliver them don’t hit the right notes. Beyond his command, fearlessness, and sharpness, Tiger is defined by his unwavering determination to protect his family; however, that very family is often overlooked in this movie, and its members are almost treated as background characters.

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One of Nelson’s biggest strengths is his ability to find humour in everything. From Tiger and Vimal’s (Yogi Babu) banter to the silliness of Varman’s gang members, Jailer was as much a comedy as it was an action film. While a few jokes, particularly those involving Moorthi (Namo Narayana), work well here, there are many moments when Jailer 2 feels like it’s desperately seeking laughs. But its jokes end up falling flat one after the other.

Nevertheless, Nelson deserves commendation for making Rajinikanth do things that other directors usually fear. Even while positioning him as a towering figure, the director often takes detours, letting Tiger’s character unravel freely as he faces the issues anyone else would. From being heckled and mocked to being disrespected and beaten up, the character — and, by extension, the superstar — is treated in whatever way Nelson deems fit for the narrative, adding to the movie’s charm.

Vidya Balan in Jailer 2. (Screenshot: YouTube/suntv) Vidya Balan in Jailer 2. (Screenshot: YouTube/suntv)

The director once again proves that he is a master at creating exhilarating interval blocks, as Jailer 2 features one of the most memorable in recent Indian cinema.

At 75, it’s not easy for Rajinikanth to pull off heavy action moves. Here, too, he doesn’t technically beat up people. However, Nelson’s scene choreography and Vijay Kartik Kannan’s cinematography are so splendid that the command Tiger wields comes through even in his glances. From the shootout at the local tea stall to the sequence leading to the interval, the camera captures Rajinikanth magnificently, especially in close-ups.

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Underwritten cameos and predictable villainy

Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, and Jackie Shroff’s cameo appearances were impactful last time because their characters — Mathew, Narasimha, and Kamdev, respectively — served a purpose in the larger narrative. They didn’t seem created simply for superstar cameos. However, in Jailer 2, aside from the mass appeal the actors themselves bring, they don’t have much to offer, as their roles are weakly written. There are even more cameos this time around, but the only one that makes an impact (even if it feels purposeless eventually) is the Bollywood star’s.

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One of the biggest strengths of Jailer was having Vinayakan opposite Rajinikanth. Since he was a fairly fresh face for the Tamil audience, despite being a renowned actor in Malayalam cinema, viewers could hardly predict what he would do or how he would act in a given moment. His portrayal of Varman, marked by a raw eccentricity that sometimes became unintentionally comic, was quite different from what the audience had seen recently. So the character worked exceptionally well.

However, in Jailer 2, with SJ Suryah as the main antagonist, the issue is that we pretty much know exactly how he’ll perform in a given moment, marked by his signature loudness and idiosyncrasies, which we have seen numerous times in various movies. This predictability in his villainy has affected Jailer 2 quite a bit. Worse still, Suryah never really manages to surprise us by not being his signature self.

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Cast and technical analysis

Although Kantha Kalpak (Vidya Balan), Bodhi’s sister, had the potential to be another Neelambari — minus the Padayappa obsession — she comes across as too polished and artificial. One of her serious monologues is so poorly written that it’s likely to make anyone laugh. Mithun Chakraborty is also wasted in the underwritten role of Chakri Kalpak, Bodhi and Kantha’s father.

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Yogi Babu is hilarious as usual, even though his scenes are marred by sickening body-shaming jokes at his expense. Nelson seems to be becoming the next S Shankar with his fascination with Malayalam actors, as there are far too many here. Suraj Venjaramoodu is brilliant as Dileep, and so is Kottayam Nazeer as Ameer.

From dull visual effects to R Nirmal’s uneven editing, Jailer 2 isn’t strong on the technical side either. Anirudh’s music, however, elevates the movie consistently, and his obsession with vocals, which we saw amply in DC (2026), hasn’t faded yet; it continues to help him create more than just mass appeal.

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Regardless of everything, Nelson has once again shown to the world, including the superstar’s critics, that “You may not like him, but you can’t deny — Rajinikanth’s got style.” At one point in the movie, we hear only the sound of his boots, and we immediately recognise it as a nod to Baashha (1995). That’s Rajinism.

When he stands in the middle of the shot, absorbing the essence of everything around him and delivering pure aura, one can’t help but quote himself:

“Frame parunga ji!”

Jailer 2 movie cast: Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty

Jailer 2 movie director: Nelson Dilipkumar

Jailer 2 movie rating: 2.5 stars