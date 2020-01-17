Follow Us:
Jai Mummy Di movie review: A dull affair

Jai Mummy Di movie review: Supriya Pathak, predictably, makes the most of things. But Poonam Dhillon, whom we see on screen after a long gap, deserved better.

Rating: 1.5 out of 5
Written by Shubhra Gupta | New Delhi | Published: January 17, 2020 12:14:40 pm
Jai Mummy Di review Jai Mummy Di movie review: The two mummyjis who should ideally have lifted this thing are saddled with uninspired, predictable lines.

Jai Mummy Di movie cast: Sunny Singh, Sonnallli Seygall, Supriya Pathak, Poonam Dhillon
Jai Mummy Di movie director: Navjot Gulati
Jai Mummy Di movie rating: 1.5 stars

Loud Punjabi mummyjis have long been a Bollywood staple. No self-respecting romance moves unless the mummyji approves: this is a given. The title is apt, and make you smile. Sadly, the spark doesn’t percolate into the film, which comes off banal and dull.

Puneet (Singh) and Saanjh (Seygall) have a problem. It’s not that they aren’t quite sure of each other, he more than she. It’s that their respective mummyjis, Laali (Pathak) and Pinky (Dhillon) are sworn enemies, and will die before they let their offspring tie the knot.

Good premise for a rom-com, especially because the characters speak Punjabi. But the lead pair comes off exactly as they have in their previous mode, very Pyaar Ka Punchnama. And the two mummyjis who should ideally have lifted this thing are saddled with uninspired, predictable lines.

Pathak, predictably, makes the most of things. But Dhillon, whom we see on screen after a long gap, deserved better. Even the big reveal-Why Did These Two Women Become Such Bitter Dushmans-is a let-down.

