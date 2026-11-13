Itlu Arjuna movie review: Anaswara Rajan-Aniesh trades in interesting premise for Telugu thriller trappings

Itlu Arjuna movie review: There is a question at the heart of Itlu Arjuna that the film raises but never quite has the courage to answer: what happens to love when it has no language? Not the poetic, metaphorical version of that question, where lovers gaze at sunsets and understand each other without words. That question, if followed honestly, leads to a film about the violence of silence, about how a man who cannot speak is not a man at peace but a man at war with his own body every single day. For about an hour, Itlu Arjuna pretends to follow that question. Then it gets bored of its own premise

Arjun, played by debutant Aniesh, is a young man with a speech impairment from birth. He grows up with his father, gets drawn into petty crime at a young age and eventually serves time in prison. After his release, he works as a Rapido driver and lives in an apartment complex in the city. His life changes when Keerthi, played by Anaswara Rajan, moves into the same building. The film’s conflict arrives when a pen drive containing the password to a Rs 1,000 crore hawala transaction enters their lives. Through a series of events, Arjun and Keerthi find themselves in the middle of this multi-party chase. The rest of the film follows their attempts to survive the situation while the relationship between them deepens under pressure.

Aniesh makes his debut in a role that most newcomers would avoid. Playing a character who cannot speak means carrying the entire performance through expression, body language and physical presence. There is no dialogue to lean on, no mass punchlines, no verbal confrontations with the villain. For the first half, Aniesh handles this with reasonable confidence. He is convincing as someone navigating the world without speech, and his scenes with Anaswara Rajan have a gentleness that works.

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Where the performance falls short is in the second half, where the demands on the character shift from emotional vulnerability to physical action and thriller-mode intensity. Aniesh does not yet have the range to make that shift feel seamless. His expressions tend to settle into a single register of wide-eyed concern that serves every situation equally, whether he is processing love or danger.

Anaswara Rajan is warm and likeable as Keerthi, but the role gives her very little to work with beyond being the object of Arjun’s affection and, later, a hostage to the thriller’s stakes. She has no arc of her own, no interior conflict, no moment where the screenplay asks her to be anything other than supportive and present. In a film that bills itself as a love story, the female lead should feel like a person with her own reasons for being in the story, Keerthi does not. Anaswara compensates with natural screen presence, but presence alone cannot replace writing. She is just reduced to a cliched plot device.

Mukesh Rishi’s Peddhanna is the kind of gangster Telugu cinema has been producing since the mid-2000s: loud, surrounded by goons, defined by the threat he represents rather than by anything specific about who he is. The role is written in a dated template that asks Rishi to project menace through volume rather than through character. For a film whose hero cannot speak, the villain is a missed opportunity. An antagonist who weaponised language, whose power came from the very thing the hero lacks, would have created a dynamic specific to this story. Instead, Peddhanna could walk into any other Telugu thriller and fit without adjustment.

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The premise itself is the film’s strongest card. Building a love story around a protagonist who cannot speak is a genuinely fresh idea for a Telugu debut, and for the first half, the film earns real interest from this setup.

The moment the pen drive enters the plot, the screenplay loses interest in everything that made the first half specific. The speech impairment stops driving the story. The love story is pushed to the margins. The film becomes a chase thriller involving gangsters, police and a Rs 1,000 crore hawala transaction, and none of it requires a mute protagonist. You could give Arjun his voice back, change nothing else in the second half and the film would play out identically. When a character’s defining trait becomes irrelevant to his own story, the writing has failed at a structural level.

Thaman S is, without exaggeration, the most valuable element in Itlu Arjuna. His songs are soulful and emotionally specific, particularly in the romantic passages where the music has to do what dialogue cannot. The background score carries entire scenes, lending feeling and urgency to material that, on the page, is fairly standard.

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Raja Mahadhevan’s cinematography is polished and cinematic. The film looks significantly better than the average Telugu debut, with framing and lighting that suggest a larger ambition than the screenplay ultimately delivers.

Itlu Arjuna is a film that opens a door and then refuses to walk through it. The premise of a love story built around a speech-impaired protagonist is genuinely interesting. It asks questions about communication, about what love looks like when you strip away the words, about how a man expresses what he feels when his body will not let him speak.

The question the first half was brave enough to ask, what happens to love when it has no language, is quietly replaced by a question the audience already knows the answer to. Aniesh deserves a better second film. And the interesting premise that Itlu Arjuna abandons halfway through deserves a filmmaker willing to follow it all the way to the end.