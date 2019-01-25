Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu movie review: This Pranav Mohanlal film is outdated

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Zaya David

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu director: Arun Gopy

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu rating: 2 stars

Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu opens in Goa, where a has-been gangster Baba (Manoj K Jayan) is struggling to make his ends meet by trying to make an honest living. The source of his financial crisis is his son Appu (Pranav Mohanlal), who is keeping him from breaking the law. Baba and his sidekick Michael Rony (Abhirav Janan), popularly known as Macaroni, are held captive by Abusi (Kalabhavan Shajohn), a flamboyant gangster. Baba owes Abusi Rs 20 lakh and he wants his money back immediately.

Enter Appu who is happily surfing the waves of a Goa beach. You may expect him to mount a rescue attack against his father’s captors. Instead, Appu kisses Abusi’s ring and requests some time to repay his debt. And Abusi, without thinking twice, allows Appu to walk out with his father. How is Appu going to raise Rs 20 lakh to repay a no-nonsense gangster, who won’t hesitate to kill his family should he fail to get his money back as promised? This question does not form the rest of the story. It is just a half-baked, meaningless sub-plot which has nothing to contribute to the narration.

Appu meets Zaya (Zaya David), a fun-loving, single girl who can drink her bodyweight. Both of them hit it off right away and the friendship blossoms into romance. During a sunset, on the beachside, Appu tells Zaya a historic love story with a tragic end and seduces her into sharing a kiss. Zaya is confused and runs away from him. Appu thinks she ran because she was shy but actually there is a different story behind it. Next day, Zaya takes off without even saying goodbye.

Just before the intermission, there is an interesting twist that makes you sit up and pay attention. But, thanks to Arun Gopy’s lazy writing, the film just wanders aimlessly on the surface, instead of digging deep into what might-have-been a gut-wrenching story. He also gives us a glimpse of political ramifications of a man and woman from different religions falling in love with each other. And, yet, he has remained content with skimming over this and wasting an opportunity.

Question: Why did Arun Gopy name his new film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu? Is it because it has a nice ring to it? Or is it simply because it stars Pranav Mohanlal? Is the director trying to say that Mohanlal dominated the mainstream Malayalam cinema in the 20th century and Pranav will do the same in the 21st century? If that was the idea behind selecting a misleading title, Pranav should start picking good scripts that resonate with today’s generation.

In short, Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu offers stuff from the past century.