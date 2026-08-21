Irumudi movie review: Ravi Teja tries his best, but the film cannot keep up with him

Irumudi movie review and rating: For an actor who has not had a single hit since 2023, with six consecutive films failing to connect with audiences, each one chipping away at whatever goodwill the “Mass Maharaja” tag once guaranteed, Irumudi was supposed to be Ravi Teja’s lifeline to revive his old magic. What makes it work is that Ravi Teja seems to know it.

He does not show up to this film the way he did in Eagle, Mr. Bachchan or Mass Jathara. He shows up like an actor who knows the material is good and understands that his only job is to stay out of its way. Shiva Nirvana’s Irumudi asks Ravi Teja to be quiet, broken and human. And, for the first time in years, he listens.

Trinadh, played by Ravi Teja, is an auto-rickshaw driver and small-time businessman in a rural village. His world revolves around his young daughter Manikanta, played by Baby Nakshathra, who is the one person who still sees good in him. His wife Kaveri, played by Priya Bhavani Shankar, watches from a distance as the man she married disappears into the bottle, becoming increasingly volatile and unpredictable.

Manikanta, unable to see her father’s descent into alcoholism, asks him to stop. Trinadh decides to quit alcohol and changes the trajectory of the film. He undertakes the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, wearing the sacred mala and committing to the pilgrimage to Sabarimala as a way to reclaim himself. The Deeksha becomes both his spiritual redemption and the film’s structural spine.

The first half is a slow build, and the film is better for it. Shiva Nirvana takes his time establishing Trinadh’s world: his relationship with Manikanta, his dependence on alcohol, the way the village sees him, the disappointment in Kaveri’s eyes. There is no rush to get to the action. The film earns its emotional moments by letting you sit with the character before putting him through anything.

The father-daughter dynamic is the film’s beating heart, and it works because both performances are genuine. Baby Nakshathra is not a cute prop used to generate sympathy. She is a fully realised character who drives the plot forward through her own choices, particularly her insistence that her father take the Deeksha. Ravi Teja, stripped of his usual energy and bravado, plays the alcoholic father with a restraint that feels genuinely new for him.

The Ayyappa Deeksha portions are handled with sincerity and visual richness. The “Irumudi Kattu” song, set against the backdrop of Trinadh’s spiritual commitment, elevates the movie. GV Prakash Kumar’s background score in these sequences is understated and devotional, adding texture without overwhelming the emotion.

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The second half is where the film transforms. What was a family drama about alcoholism and fatherhood becomes a thriller about missing girls, a dangerous predator and a father who will do whatever it takes to keep his daughter and other girls in the village safe. The shift in tone is handled with more assurance than expected from a director who has never worked in this genre before. Shiva Nirvana, known for romantic and family dramas like Ninnu Kori, Majili and Kushi, manages the suspense portions with a discipline and visual restraint that avoids the usual traps of Telugu thriller filmmaking.

The emotional peak comes in the climax, that ties up the film together. Without giving any specifics, the resolution of Trinadh’s journey, both as a father and as a man trying to be better than he has been, lands with a weight that is hard to shake. The Mallepoola Pallaki action sequence, where GV Prakash’s score meets the film’s most physically intense scene, promises a high point initially but lands as a flat undernote that cannot revive the film.

However, the confrontation sequences just before the climax feel mechanical and constructed, as if the screenplay momentarily forgot how original it had been up to that point. The antagonists in this section behave with a cartoonish excess that sits uncomfortably against the grounded, realistic tone the film has maintained everywhere else.

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Also Read: Years after his films were remade in Hindi as Rowdy Rathore and Kick, Ravi Teja says remakes are now ‘pointless’

Ravi Teja delivers what is easily his strongest work in recent memory. This is an actor who has spent years leaning on the familiar crutches of energy, speed and volume. Irumudi takes all of those away and asks him to work with what is left: pain, guilt, fear and love for his daughter. The performance is built on silences, on looks, on the way he holds his daughter’s hand as if he is afraid she will disappear. When the emotional dam breaks in the climax, it hits hard because Ravi Teja has spent the entire film holding it together with visible effort.

Baby Nakshathra is a genuine find. She drives scenes, holds her own opposite a veteran star, and delivers emotional beats with a naturalness that does not feel directed. The film’s emotional credibility rests on her as much as it rests on Ravi Teja, and she carries that responsibility without ever seeming aware of it.

GV Prakash Kumar’s music and background score are among the film’s biggest assets. The devotional songs, particularly Irumudi Kattu and Mallepoola Pallaki, are not simply well-composed tracks attached to the film. They are woven into the narrative so tightly that removing them would change the scenes entirely. The background score knows when to press and when to pull back, a quality that separates a good score from a great one.

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Irumudi is a film caught between two identities — it wants to be a tender, emotionally honest father-daughter drama; it also wants to be a gripping crime thriller with a social message. It does not succeed at being either one fully, and the clash between the two leaves the film feeling uneven and, at times, frustrating. A tighter script, a more disciplined second half and villains who felt like real people, rather than devices to generate outrage, could have turned Irumudi into the comeback Ravi Teja desperately needed. Instead, it is a film that reaches for something meaningful, gets close enough to touch it in its final 20 minutes, and spends the preceding two hours not quite earning the right to be there.

Irumudi movie cast and crew: Ravi Teja, Baby Nakshathra, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, Swasika, Ajay Ghosh, GV Prakash Kumar

Irumudi movie director: Shiva Nirvana

Irumudi movie rating: 2/5