Friday, Dec 02, 2022

India Lockdown movie review: Banal storytelling, with little new to say

India Lockdown review: The film affords a few moments, such as the one where the tired, exhausted family of four scavenge on rotten bananas or how an older woman rescues a younger one from the flesh trade.

Rating: 1.5 out of 5
India Lockdown cast: Prakash Belawadi, Prateik Babbar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sai Tamhankar, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab
India Lockdown director: Madhur Bhandarkar
It’s funny how the human mind can process and put behind the worst of tragedies. ‘India Lockdown’ takes us back to 2020 when India went into one of the strictest lockdowns in the world, and how the people suffered through it. Now that the worst of Covid 19 is over (we hope), it already feels safely in the past.

Watch India Lockdown trailer:

But it’s still too early to have forgotten the horrors of the pandemic at a time when no one had any idea of how to combat the deadly virus sweeping through the world, leaving thousands dead. Four sets of people, belonging to different strata of Mumbai society, are under the lens in ‘India Lockdown’: a debt-ridden food-cart operator (Prateik Babbar) his wife (Sai Tamhankar) who works as a cook, and two children set out for their village on foot, hoping to find refuge in a place they had left behind; an elderly gent (Prakash Belawadi) prepares to solo drive the miles required to reach his pregnant daughter in the South; a female pilot (Aahana Kumra) features big in the lives of a young couple who can’t wait to get their hands on each other; a sex-worker (Shweta Basu Prasad) joins her sisters-in-arms in trying to keep her income going via the cell-phone assignations.

Among the felt moments is one in which the tired, exhausted family of four scavenge on rotten bananas to keep starvation at bay. In another, an older woman rescues a younger one from the flesh trade. The rest is just banal story-telling, with little new to say.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-12-2022 at 01:48:14 pm
