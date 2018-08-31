Imaikkaa Nodigal movie review: Anurag Kashyap sparkles in this good suspense drama

Imaikkaa Nodigal movie review: Nayanthara and Atharvaa are comfortable playing their given roles. Imaikkaa Nodigal movie review: Nayanthara and Atharvaa are comfortable playing their given roles.

Imaikkaa Nodigal movie cast: Anurag Kashyap, Nayanthara, Atharvaa

Imaikkaa Nodigal movie director: Ajay Gnanamuthu

Imaikkaa Nodigal movie rating: 3 stars

After watching Imaikkaa Nodigal (Blinkless seconds), the title of the movie assumes more meaning. The title here refers to the final moments of a dying person subjected to a slow and painful death. Like all serial killers, Rudra (played by Anurag Kashyap) also has his own style of selecting his victims and murdering them. His victims are from rich and influential families. He murders his victims by draining their blood and enjoys watching them die helplessly.

Rudra has a history with CBI officer Anjali Vikramadithyan (Nayanthara). An unfinished business with her has now turned into his greatest and only obsession. He could even tell what Anjali is thinking at any given minute and predict what her next move is. We soon see that Rudra’s enmity with Anjali is not simply business. He has a more personal reason. But, to know Rudra’s reason for his bloodthirst, we have to wait almost till the end.

Oh, wait, you thought it was a thriller movie? You expected to see a simple movie about a psychotic killer, who’s out of control, causing mayhem, and painting the city with blood? No, it’s not the movie that you may have assumed from watching the trailer. It is a suspense film where a serial killer(s) commit murders not out of some twisted insatiable pleasure but with a clear purpose and a sense of poetic justice.

Is it a vigilante film? The answer is no. I will give you a hint: it is a film about bruised egos and broken hearts.

Director-writer Ajay Gnanamuthu wrote this film about five years ago but had to wait so long to turn it into a nearly 3-hour long movie. Is the movie too long? Yes and no. Yes, because the romantic track between Arjun (Atharvaa) and Krithikka (Raashi Khanna), feels a bit stretched and undercuts the tension and suspense in the narration. No, in the sense, Ajay also carries the responsibility of making the audience care about the characters that are in the firing line of the antagonist.

What strikes me about Imaikkaa Nodigal is Ajay’s clarity about the story that he wants to tell. He builds the suspense and tension in the narration with each revelation and makes the film continuously watchable with smart characters.

Nayanthara and Atharvaa are comfortable playing their given roles but as usual, it is always the devil who gets the best line. Just the presence of Anurag Kashyap on the screen adds more weight to the narration. Rudra is a highly intelligent person, who knows his way around technology and how to use them to dodge surveillance. He is strong, he is unpredictable and it is almost impossible to outpunch him in a fistfight. And Anurag’s persona fits the role like a glove. Surprisingly, the Hindi filmmaker even gets his lip-sync in Tamil right in all frames.

And for me, the highlight was Rudra making a passing comment on the growing culture of the politicians terming dissenting voice as “anti-national” and locking them up. He may be a cold-blooded serial killer but he feels he has a better conscience and reasonable mind compared to the ones who govern us.

