I’m Game movie review: Dulquer Salmaan’s fantasy actioner is a gamble that nearly pays off

I’m Game movie review: One of the things that worked greatly in favour of director Nahas Hidhayath’s directorial debut, RDX: Robert Dony Xavier (2023), was the all-roundness of the first act. In these scenes, he and the screenwriters not only introduce some of the central characters and provide an overview of the world the story is set in but also deliver an inciting incident so effective that it draws viewers in instantly, making them root for the moment(s) when the payoff finally happens.

However, in his sophomore venture, I’m Game, Nahas has completely discarded that structure. In fact, it’s built more or less as a character(s)-driven story, where the entire narrative unfolds around Dan John’s (Dulquer Salmaan) actions and reactions. While Nahas and screenwriters Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu, and Ismail Aboobacker could still have pulled viewers in just as effectively, the screenplay often lacks resonance, largely because of its weak drama.

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Dan John is a textbook spoiled brat whose sole aim in life is to make a bucketload of money to prove to his father (Shyamaprasad) that he isn’t a “loser.” He turns to gambling for this. But the movie soon reveals that he is, in fact, a “loser” in every way. Despite blowing his family’s money, Dan shows no remorse at first and is barely interested in running the company his father opened for him. However, at one point, things go out of hand, and Dan must raise a massive sum, or an usurer will make his life a living hell.

Still overconfident and avaricious, he turns to cricket betting. But things don’t go as planned this time either, and he ends up in an even bigger mess. Although he tries another quick fix, it blows up big time, leaving him in a life-or-death situation. Yet, this event changes his life forever, as fate deals him a “good hand.”

After a brief, highly dramatic scene involving an “accident” and the death of a young man whose identity is kept a secret from us (but it was very obvious, though), I’m Game quickly shifts its focus to Dan and his ultra-rich lifestyle. Here, Nahas goes all out to showcase the different facets of his entitled, privileged world. From grand casinos and hotels to pubs and lavish parties, Nahas includes all the stereotypical visuals typically used in big-ticket movies to establish a character like Dan. The only difference from other movies is that Jimshi Khalid shot this, and as usual, he absolutely ate.

Since I’m Game revolves around gambling and cricket betting, it’s understandable that the makers set the story in an opulent world. However, the overt focus on Dan’s lavish lifestyle in the initial acts, which doesn’t contribute significantly to the eventual narrative or his character, makes little sense.

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I’m Game is a fantasy action thriller. (Credit: Instagram/@imgamemovie) I’m Game is a fantasy action thriller. (Credit: Instagram/@imgamemovie)

Yes, it’s understood that the story is about a spoiled, insensitive rich brat who grows empathy for a man who was wronged. But since the full-blown grandeur surrounding Dan early on doesn’t genuinely contribute to the movie’s narrative arc, this portrayal makes the film feel like a Potemkin village.

(Spoilers ahead)

A high-concept twist that changes everything

“The hand expresses what the heart already knows,” goes a quote famously attributed to American architect Samuel Mockbee. This can also be described as the essence of I’m Game and the element that turns the film into a fantasy actioner. Following an accident, Dan undergoes a hand transplant. Eventually, he realises that his new hand is still under the control of the original owner, almost as if it’s possessed, and it can act on its own free will. Also, the hand’s real owner is plotting vengeance against the one who killed him, which, by default, will make it a crime committed by Dan.

While the plot device itself sounds intriguing, it doesn’t feel organically woven into the narrative at first. This is mainly because I’m Game takes a sharp and abrupt shift in narrative tone once the plot device is introduced, effectively dividing the movie into two distinct, aesthetically unrelated parts.

It also takes significant time for the viewer to become comfortable with it, during which the makers bombard us with far too many scenes showing the tussle between Dan and the hand, mostly crafted as humorous moments that come off as plain silly, as if created by an amateur who has just started their creative journey.

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However, once the movie shifts into a serious tone, Nahas regains control of I’m Game, and it begins to sail more smoothly. Given that Dan’s battle with the hand, which people around him assume is Alien Hand Syndrome, and the hand’s mission make up the core plot of the film, the initial scenes and portrayals, in hindsight, feel totally forced and fail to contribute even to strong character development.

Antony Varghese Pepe anchors a shaky movie

In all honesty, it is the scenes featuring up-and-coming cricketer Vignesh Das alias Vicky’s (Antony Varghese Pepe) story that actually anchor the movie after floating aimlessly for a long time, and make it resonate. Nahas and the writing team extract enough drama and build impactful conflicts here, paving the way for a more immersive experience towards the end.

However, one of the major issues with I’m Game is Nahas Hidhayath’s lack of conviction. Whether in the posh opening scenes or the fantastical ones later on, it often feels as if the director isn’t entirely confident in the narrative, leading to a sense that he is holding himself back. Despite having three people write the script and two extra dialogue writers, I’m Game still feels like a collection of scenes and moments, and the lack of a cohesive script is obvious.

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Once the movie shifts into a serious tone, Nahas Hidhayath regains control of I’m Game. (Credit: Instagram/@imgamemovie) Once the movie shifts into a serious tone, Nahas Hidhayath regains control of I’m Game. (Credit: Instagram/@imgamemovie)

It is after the dramatic Vicky scenes that I’m Game actually hooks the audience. From there, Nahas delivers a well-paced, enthralling experience that ends with a strong punch.

While the makers deserve commendation for keeping the fantastical element under wraps during promotions and offering viewers a delightful surprise in theatres, a judicious trim could have made the movie even better.

Dulquer Salmaan’s highs and lows

Dulquer Salmaan delivers an uneven performance. Sometimes, he knocks it out of the stadium, while at other times, it feels as if he doesn’t even know how to hold the bat correctly. While he impresses in the intense moments — particularly where he fights with his hand, including the gripping scene leading to the interval — his performance feels off in lighter moments, especially the so-called comedic ones.

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When he has to deliver long lines in Malayalam, his diction still sounds too anglicised. While one could argue that’s just how Dan is, by now we know it’s a Dulquer problem, which he must address someday to deliver better performances. However, he truly excels in the action sequences, which are brilliantly choreographed by Anbariv. The car chase scenes are also phenomenal.

Kayadu Lohar plays Isha, Dan’s physiotherapist turned lover, who has little role in the events unfolding around her. Much like in Pallichattambi (2026), the pacing of Kayadu’s dialogue delivery, the pauses she takes between words, and her lip movements are totally artificial, making it evident that she struggles with Malayalam. Given that Isha’s contribution to the overall narrative is very limited, it’s obvious she was brought in merely for pan-Indian appeal.

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As Dulquer mentioned during the promotions, Antony Varghese Pepe is the true hero of I’m Game, and Vicky, in my opinion, is his first commendable performance since Chaaver (2023). Samyuktha Viswanathan is also solid in the movie.

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Mysskin plays David Abraham, the main antagonist. While the role is fairly straightforward, he unnecessarily adds a layer of eccentricity and caricature, ultimately undermining the character. Vinay Forrt and Kathir, meanwhile, are wasted in heavily underwritten roles.

Jakes Bejoy does a tremendous job with his electrifying music, especially when the movie doesn’t have much else to offer. Ajayan Chalissery’s production design, Chaman Chakko’s editing, and Mashar Hamsa’s costumes also deserve praise.

I’m Game movie cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese Pepe, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Vinay Forrt, Kathir

I’m Game movie director: Nahas Hidhayath

I’m Game movie rating: 2.5 stars