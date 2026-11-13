I Play Rocky review: Anthony Ippolito shines in a delightful tribute to Sylvester Stallone

I Play Rocky movie review: A movie about the making of a movie is an old movie schtick which can be a hit or miss. But to make it with such heart and craft makes I Play Rocky a clear winner.

The film is, of course, Rocky, starring Sylvester Stallone In and As Rocky Balboa, the loser who kept fighting, rocking back with each stab, refusing to go down. By the time I saw the film, many years had elapsed from the original release, and its hero had made a name for himself in doing similar kinds of roles, not to speak of fronting a mega-successful franchise, an endless fount which kept giving, all the way till its fifth iteration.

Everyone loves a good underdog story, and Rocky’s is the ultimate: he even has to sell his beloved puppy because he has no money to keep him well fed. That’s one of the many moments in I Play Rocky, deftly directed by Peter Farrelly (Dumb And Dumber, There’s Something About Mary) that you are made to feel for young wannabe actor Micky Stallone (Anthony Ippolito) who is struggling to make something of himself in the New York of the 70s.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Curt rejections at auditions. No rent money. Sleeping on the street, with an abandoned pup for warmth. So many classic rags-to-riches stories have had these elements –except maybe that specific bit about Micky having to work in a pornographic film to make ends meet– but Farrelly makes it all spring.

That’s mainly because Ippolito, with an uncanny resemblance to the real Stallone, makes the part his own: in the beginning, you go, oh that was so like the lumbering Sly, that droopy-eyed mumble, or that likeable smile, and then you clock what the actor in front of you is doing, and begin enjoying him for his own sake.

It is a really tough thing to pull off, playing the part of an iconic leading man in an iconic movie, with conviction. Ippolito manages it in spades. And all the other parts, big and small, are equally convincing. As Rocky’s sweetheart, Sasha Czack (AnnaSophia Robb) is both sweet and strong, and the one who is responsible for him using his own name on his script: there can be a hundred Mickyes, she says, but there is only one Sylvester.

What gives the film its layers is the depiction of how it got made. Or rather, almost didn’t. At each step, snarky movie executives, dressed to the nines like Hollywood movie executives used to in the 70s, keep picking holes in the process: what, no stars?

Story continues below this ad

Toby Kebbell and P J Byrne play the producers who start off reluctant and then become Sylvester’s staunchest supporters, along with Tracy Letts as the tight-fisted big studio man and Stephan James as the guy who has to get punched in the ring.

Also Read – Wildwood movie review: A visually stunning fantasy that gets lost in the woods

Nifty little asides about The Godfather, the Big Mob Movie which defined the 70s, are strewn throughout the script, which loses some of its niftiness in the parts which become a trifle repetitive: Sylvester saying no to 25 thousand dollars which gets upped to nearly 300,000 to sell his script and let someone else play the lead is a bit of a stretch. As are some of the snags that keep stopping the brand-new technology of the steadicam and its doughty carrier, giving the film and its leading man their distinctive jagged energy.

But by the end, the hand-held camera accompanying Rocky Balboa up the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Arts, bouyed by that swelling track, is as rousing as everything else that has gone before. This is a film for those who love films: I watched it with a large smile plastered across my face.

Story continues below this ad

I Play Rocky movie cast: Anthony Ippolito, AnnaSophia Robb, P J Byrne, Toby Kebbell, Stephan James, Jay Duplass

I Play Rocky movie director: Peter Farrelly

I Play Rocky movie rating: Three and a half stars