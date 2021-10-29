Hum Do Hamare Do movie review: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon film is relentlessly banal

Are blood ties the only metric to define a family? Can we create our own families? This premise is not madly original, but can safely be used as the organising principle of a new family drama, because families will never go out of vogue. Or will they? Dhruv (Rajkummar Rao) is an orphan. Anya (Kriti Sanon) is mad about families and doggies, in that order. The twain meet, hearts melt. But trouble is around the corner: where to produce a non-existent family from? A spry middle-age couple (Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah) is conjured up, kinship is declared, and all is hunky-dory till secrets come spilling out.

‘Mere daddy caste mein vishwas nahin karte’ (my father doesn’t believe in caste), says a character. Now this kind of line could have been made much of, especially in these times when bloodlines are being judged on the basis of religion and community. But ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’ isn’t interested in any kind of complexity. Everything is explained out loud, and placed on the surface with a thud, and all is relentlessly banal.

Here’s a bunch of actors who can, given the right material, could easily have made something of it. But that needs good writing, of which there is no evidence in the entirety of this film. Dhruv, as the self-made start-up entrepreneur, wants to do exciting things with virtual reality. What he gets are mothballed situations: Manu Rishi as the father of the bride who raves and rants about family ‘izzat’, Aparshakti Khurana as the Hero’s BFF whose only job is to prop him, the hero up; even his dearly beloved Anya, today’s girl, looks like she’s from day before yesterday, floating about jobless.

The only ones who occasionally make feeble attempts to rise above this muddle, Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal, should have been given more to do. Or maybe have had the movie revolve around them. But the spark between them is never explored with any intent. Alas.

Hum Do Hamare Do movie cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi, Prachi Vyas

Hum Do Hamare Do movie director: Abhishek Jain

Hum Do Hamare Do movie rating: 1.5 stars