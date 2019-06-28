House Owner movie review: A moving survival drama

House Owner movie cast: Sriranjani, Aadukalam Kishore, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Pasanga Kishore

House Owner movie director: Lakshmy Ramakrishnan

House Owner movie rating: 3.5 stars

I don’t remember the last time I saw a survival drama in Tamil with so much depth, warmth and empathy. It’s a splendid thing to happen once in a while to us—like a whiff of fresh air. House Owner opens with a traditional Palakkad Brahmin wedding scene of Vasu (Pasanga Kishore) and Radha (Lovelyn Chandrasekhar). Little Radha is dressed in crisp madisaar and Vasu is seen wearing a panchakachcham. First, Vasu isn’t all that interested in the marriage, but once he sees Radha, his mind changes. (Or, can I say the heart?) He’s smitten by her. We get the next shot where Vasu, retired from the army, has Alzheimer’s. He doesn’t live in the present but is stuck in the past. All he remembers is Radha. Her eyes, her smile, her innocence.

At present, Vasu is 60-something and not even aware of what is happening around him. Someone should guide him to the restroom, serve him food, get him clothes and make him sleep. He has no memory of what he ate earlier but recalls those beautiful moments he shared with younger Radha, post the wedding that took place 30 years ago. There is this scene where Radha asks Vasu who she is, he replies, “Nee Radha illa. Ava azhaga irupaa; nee gundaa iruka.” Vasu mistakes Radha for someone else. Just imagine how it feels like. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan has written those moments with so much care that you naturally well up for her characters.

Vasu sings, “Abhi Naa Jaao Chodkar…” the first time he sees Radha. He was a loving husband then. Now, he remembers only the song; nothing else. Alzheimer’s dementia not only affects the patient but also those around them. It can cause a lot of stress for caregivers. But Radha doesn’t hate Vasu. She still loves him and sticks around. Vasu’s aggressive body language can be irritating, but Radha doesn’t complain. She’s the embodiment of courage, sacrifice, hope and unconditional love.

The entire film, set in the backdrop of 2015 Chennai floods, revolves around Radha, who struggles to move out of her house with a non-cooperative Vasu. The narration shifts between the older and younger versions of Radha and Vasu. How beautiful is to love someone unconditionally, without expecting anything in return? On one hand, there is Radha, and on the other, you have Vasu, who cares more about slippers and fridge floating in the rain but is unable to save the drowning wife. Moments like these are heart-crushing.

When Radha meets Vasu, she is naive. She feels bad that she’s not fluent in English, unlike Vasu. Lovelyn has conveyed the helplessness in her eyes and it’s endearing to watch her emote. Vasu teaches Radha everything, quite literally. Years later, it’s Radha’s time to pay back. It is the simplest of ironies—nobody can miss it.

Similarly, Vasu spots a rose as his memory goes back to the past where he gives the flower to Radha’s widow grandmother. It is heartbreaking to see how an open-minded sweet Vasu, who once told Radha, “Just be yourself”, becomes a tyrant and controls her without even realising it. The same Vasu who loves Radha once pushes her out of the bed. Radha mumbles to herself, “I think he’s mistaken me for a maid or something.”

What’s most ironical is that only Vasu has memory loss, but not Radha. In a crucial scene, Radha forgets where she places the room key. These little ironies make House Owner a memorable film. House Owner is worthwhile for all of this, and for more.

But the film has its share of problems. As an audience, you don’t get convinced by the Palakkad accent of the male characters. Lakshmy Ramakrishnan herself has dubbed for Sriranjani’s character; so that appears authentic. Barring that, the rest appears forced. That’s all right. You don’t really mind them.