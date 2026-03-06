Hoppers movie review: Pixar’s latest is a frenzied fable that loses its way

Hoppers movie review: The hopper doth hop too much. This latest Pixar animation is a frenzied exploration of an idea that could have been told ever so simply, with not much humour or a catchy song or two to lift it.

But what are humans for, than to complicate what animals know so simply: that co-existence is possible, that co-existence is essential, and that co-existence is elementary.

We get to this rule of nature by a roundabout manner which starts, like always, with a girl who is lonely and a misfit (Mabel, voiced by Curda), who finds one friendly and understanding adult (her grandmother) to be herself.