Hope review: Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander are wasted in overlong monster thriller

Hope movie review: At 160 minutes, this film is double the length it should have been. At one and a half monsters, it had just the right number, before becoming greedy.

Writer-director Na Hong-jin, whose films combining horror and thrills have had both commercial and critical success, overplays his hand here. So much so that even charismatic actor couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander have to make do with crumbs, hidden under make-up and prosthetics.

Hope begins very promisingly, as Beom Seok (Hwang Jung-min), police chief of the town on which the film is named, is called by his cousin Sung ki (Zo In-sung) to investigate the sudden appearance of a dead and badly mutilated bull in the middle of a lane, amidst fields. Sung Ki has gathered his “boys”, that is other men with a lot of time and dubiously procured guns on their hands like him, anticipating that what they are looking at is a monster that will need hunting.

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They joke about a “tiger” that comes to these parts once every few years, down from Siberia and crossing North Korea, across mines. Beom soon realises his leg is being pulled, though Na Hong-jin clearly establishes with this brief discussion that the area is near the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas, with billboards across town talking of “aliens” and “invaders”.

As Sung Ki with his group ventures into the forest, Beom heads to the town to warn residents to keep inside and stay safe. But, by the time he has arrived, it is already too late. In what are the film’s best moments, the creature, still unseen, looms just behind a building, or inside a space ripped apart and filled with bodies, growling and sending things flying into the sky. Beom must gather his wits and overcome his jitters to press on, to catch the monster.

His deputy, Sung Ae (Hoyeon, of Squid Game fame), is more spunky and makes quite an entrance, stepping off a police car right in the monster’s way. She also deals it the first blow.

This is also when we get the first close look at the monster, who seems crazed and disoriented, racing across streets and into things, leaving destruction in its wake – just like the people chasing it at times, but also different.

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Hope is the best in these parts, in both building suspense, maintaining it, revealing the monster in a great sequence and astonishing us with the horrors that can be achieved in the streets and wreckage of a tiny town, and in how fast a thing can gallop on all fours.

Till then, even Na Hong-jin’s attempts at humour land, like when Beom accidentally shoots someone and the stranger with him keeps reminding him of that. Or, how Beom keeps getting surprised at how many guns are around the town, with ordinary men and women – and even his own deputy.

However, after a point, the jokes are laboured and cruel, the characters too chatty, the killing too flippant, the chase too gratuitous – even if once in a while Na Hong-jin stuns with the forest sequences.

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A scientist lands to study the monster, and in a long scene, uses a chain saw to cut it open. However, she is never consulted again as the killing spree continues, and even after a discovery is made that demands a pause.

It’s clear that Na Hong-jin is aiming for a sequel. The end seems to have been devised just so to keep that opening available. But, like all that follows before it, there is little attempt to explain how we got here.

Hope movie director: Na Hong-jin

Hope movie cast: Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Hoyeon, Lee Sang-hee, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander

Hope movie rating: 2.5 stars