Hokum movie review: Adam Scott can’t save this dreary horror film

Hokum movie review: The most ghastly thing about this horror film is how casually Ohm (Adam Scott) heats a spoon to scald the hand of a bellboy, who is seeking too much of his attention.

As you are still trying to get over the casualness of that cruelty, Hokum mounts one so-called scare after another without ever reaching the audacity of that moment.

And that’s not the only time. This dark film – in story, and particularly in treatment – gets almost everything wrong when it comes to pacing, neither giving its actors any room, nor letting its characters grow into people. Words like conquistadors, witches, haunted, dark woods are thrown about, and strange sounds keep echoing through day and night, in inter-connected, disjointed ways.