Hey Balwanth movie review: VK Naresh shines in an otherwise uneven film

Hey Balwanth movie review: VK Naresh and Suhas give it everything they have, but Hey Balwanth loses its way the moment it stops being a comedy.

Rating: 3 out of 5
Written by: Yashaswini Sri
Feb 20, 2026
Hey Balwanth movie reviewHey Balwanth movie review: Hey Balwanth opens with promise and plenty of laughs, but loses its way.
Hey Balwanth movie review: Before Hey Balwanth even reached theatres, it had already made news, not for its trailer or songs, but for its title. Originally called Hey Bhagawan, the CBFC asked the makers to change the name before release. It became Hey Balwanth instead, but the film’s central subject remained the same. That curiosity around what exactly VK Naresh’s character does for a living became the film’s biggest marketing hook, and to be fair, it earns its intrigue.

Set in Guntur, Hey Balwanth follows Krishna Balwanth (Suhas), a young man who has grown up idolising his father, Rao Balwanth (VK Naresh), and has always dreamed of joining the family business. The catch is that his father has deliberately kept him away from it, never revealing what the business actually is. When Krishna finally finds out the truth, he is shocked and wants to shut it all down. Complicating things further are his relationship with Mithra (Shivani Nagaram), an idealistic woman running an NGO, and the involvement of two politicians who have their own stakes in the matter.

The premise is genuinely interesting. A father protecting his son from a profession that carries social stigma, while quietly continuing it himself; that is the kind of layered conflict that can make for a memorable film if handled well.
The first half is where the film is at its best. The comedy scenes work well, with a particularly hilarious stretch near the interval. VK Naresh is the clear standout. His character carries most of the comedy and drama, and he brings a warmth and confidence to the role that makes the film enjoyable whenever he is on screen. His performance is one of the film’s highlights, along with the comedy portions built around the business angle. Alongside him, Suhas puts in a committed performance throughout. He has shown a knack for picking unconventional scripts, and this is no exception. Sudarshan also gets a few good moments with his comedy timing.

Also Read: Assi movie review: Kani Kusruti, Taapsee Pannu star in urgent, imperative call to arms, a must-watch

Director Gopi Atchara, making his debut, deserves credit for attempting to blend social commentary with situational comedy. However, Hey Balwanth loses momentum in the second half, where the narrative feels stretched and less cohesive. The jokes that landed so well in the first half begin to repeat themselves, and when the film shifts gears into emotional territory, the transition feels forced rather than earned. The background score does the film no favours either. Vivek Sagar’s music is loud where it should be subtle, frequently drowning out scenes that needed room to breathe.

The justification given for Naresh’s business and the final half hour are the film’s weakest elements. It especially falters when they try to bring out an emotional angle through it. The central idea, which leans into adult-oriented humour, is bold, but the payoff does not quite match the setup. The film spends a considerable amount of time in the final stretch trying to make a case for why this profession exists and why it should be understood, even respected. It is an interesting idea on paper, but the execution is too thin to carry that kind of weight. The emotional argument simply does not land.

Suhas, who proved in Colour Photo that he is capable of carrying deeply emotional material, seems oddly restrained here when the scenes demand the most from him. It is not a bad performance, but in the moments where the film needed him to make the audience feel something, he does not quite get there. The comedy version of Suhas shows up reliably, the emotional version, less so.

Hey Balwanth is a decent enough way to spend a Friday evening, especially if you go in expecting light entertainment rather than a tightly written drama. The first half is fun, Naresh is excellent, and there are enough laughs to keep things moving. It is when the film tries to become more emotionally significant that it runs into trouble.

