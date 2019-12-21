Hero movie review: Sivakarthikeyan’s superpower is being super preachy

Hero movie review: The Sivakarthikeyan starrer could have benefited from a little bit of creative thinking and originality. Hero movie review: The Sivakarthikeyan starrer could have benefited from a little bit of creative thinking and originality.

Hero movie cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Arjun Sarja, Abhay Deol

Hero movie director: PS Mithran

Hero movie rating: 2 stars

Director PS Mithran’s latest film Hero recommends viewers to acknowledge, appreciate and engage the prefrontal cortex of their brains as much as possible, should they achieve their full potential and contribute towards nation-building. And, I would have appreciated Mithran if he had engaged his right hemisphere while writing this film. Because the film could have benefited from a little bit of creative thinking and originality. What we get is a wave of overused ideas that underline how our education system has become a cottage factory producing tens of thousands of compliant and selfish human beings. The film talks about how we should get in touch with our inner child and listen to our hearts. Of course, it also advises parents not to force their kids to become engineers.

Shakthi (Sivakarthikeyan) makes a living by printing fake degree certificates. And, the director wants us to buy that he is doing it as a social service to uplift the poor, who could not afford education. And there is a backstory as to why he became a fraud. That somehow tries to absolve Shakthi from his crimes. There is nothing wrong with writing a protagonist with loose morals. But, why try to sanitize his amorality? Our filmmakers can’t even risk a non-formulaic approach to a movie that talks about revolution. Such is the irony.

For example, take the “leading lady” Meera (Kalyani Priyadarshan) out of the narration, and it won’t make any difference to the film. Or consider the character of Robo Shankar, who plays the sidekick of Shakthi. He vanishes without a trace halfway. For a film that casually throws around science lingo, it has a script which is quite unscientific. Hero overlooks its logical gaps and structural flaws seemingly with the hope that the audience would accept whatever the movie throws at them without engaging their brains.

Hero only aspires to tap into the reservoir of emotions in the audience. And it wants to ask the audience some hard-hitting questions and get paid for that. So that Mithran can move on and start gathering newspaper clips to prepare the script for his next movie.

The core issue that Hero wants to address is something filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani had addressed effectively and very movingly in his comedy drama 3 Idiots. But, the 2009 Hindi movie could be qualified as a “movie.” Hero, however, plays out like a collection of “Ultimate Quotable Quotes.” The in-your-face approach by the director lacks the maturity and nuance of a seasoned filmmaker.

Imagine, Hero gets enlisted in the Legaue Of Justice, and The Flash asks him: What are your superpowers, again?

And Hero goes, “I am super preachy.”

