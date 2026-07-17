Heartstopper Forever review: A heartfelt farewell to a generation’s defining queer romance

When the first season of Heartstopper released in April 2022 — a period that, in pop culture parlance, can be referred to as pre-Heated Rivalry era — it offered a sensitive, albeit sensitised, look at the life and longings of teen LGBTQ+ students in a British high school. The coming-of-age romantic drama series, created and written by Alice Oseman, based on her webcomic and graphic novel series of the same name, was initially told from the point of view of Charlie (Joe Locke). After three seasons, the just-released movie Heartstopper Forever focuses on Charlie and his boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) as well as on the big questions regarding what the future holds for them as they step into adulthood.

In fact, the movie seems more like a feature-length finale of their stories as well as that of their friends, than a typical movie. Doubling as a remarkable send-off for the Heartstopper story, the film not only explores the emotional upheavals and insecurities most teenagers go through but also gives its fans a reason to smile. The movie retains the signature wholesomeness of the series. Instead of dwelling on the trauma that most queer youngsters go through, it infuses the narrative with hope.

Quite literally, falling in love has been depicted as an exhilarating butterflies-inducing emotion, with the help of graphics of butterflies and sparks, in the series. That style of storytelling continues as colourful butterflies appear on the screen when the lovers come together.

Since the first season, the series has increasingly gravitated towards shining the spotlight on ‘mental health’. The series has earlier talked about Charlie being bullied and shamed for his sexuality as well as his struggle with anorexia. Taking a step forward, Charlie checks into a special mental health facility to get better in Heartstopper Forever and continues with his therapy even after he rejoins school. Prior to that, he has a conversation with his parents about his condition. Subsequently, the film flips the narrative to show how Nick has been struggling with his anxiety and the impact of being raised by a single parent.

Heartstopper Forever follows their story at a time when Nick must decide which university he would join while Charlie comes of age, contesting for the position of headboy at school, and making a promise to the students that he is going to create a safe space for them. In their relationship too, a more confident Charlie is in charge more often. All through this, however, the fear that teen romances don’t really survive into adulthood looms large. They struggle to figure out if theirs is going to be a true happily-ever-after story.

The film does not devote as much time to other couples as it did in the series. Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) go through an on-again and off-again relationship. As Elle is determined about moving to Berlin and becoming an artist, their love for each other is put to test but does not diminish.

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Ultimately, the film is a celebration of all the young queer characters, who have come to form a strong, supportive community that helps each individual embrace their identities and choices.

Heartstopper Forever creator & writer: Alice Oseman

Heartstopper Forever cast: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Yasmin Finney, Will Gao, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Fisayo Akinade, Nima Taleghani and Leila Khan

Heartstopper Forever rating: Three stars