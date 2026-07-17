Heartstopper Forever review: A heartfelt farewell to a generation’s defining queer romance

When the first season of Heartstopper released in April 2022 — a period that, in pop culture parlance, can be referred to as pre-Heated Rivalry era — it offered a sensitive, albeit sensitised, look at the life and longings of teen LGBTQ+ students in a British high school. The coming-of-age romantic drama series, created and written by Alice Oseman, based on her webcomic and graphic novel series of the same name, was initially told from the point of view of Charlie (Joe Locke). After three seasons, the just-released movie Heartstopper Forever focuses on Charlie and his boyfriend Nick (Kit Connor) as well as on the big questions regarding what the future holds for them as they step into adulthood.
In fact, the movie seems more like a feature-length finale of their stories as well as that of their friends, than a typical movie. Doubling as a remarkable send-off for the Heartstopper story, the film not only explores the emotional upheavals and insecurities most teenagers go through but also gives its fans a reason to smile. The movie retains the signature wholesomeness of the series. Instead of dwelling on the trauma that most queer youngsters go through, it infuses the narrative with hope.
Quite literally, falling in love has been depicted as an exhilarating butterflies-inducing emotion, with the help of graphics of butterflies and sparks, in the series. That style of storytelling continues as colourful butterflies appear on the screen when the lovers come together.
Since the first season, the series has increasingly gravitated towards shining the spotlight on ‘mental health’. The series has earlier talked about Charlie being bullied and shamed for his sexuality as well as his struggle with anorexia. Taking a step forward, Charlie checks into a special mental health facility to get better in Heartstopper Forever and continues with his therapy even after he rejoins school. Prior to that, he has a conversation with his parents about his condition. Subsequently, the film flips the narrative to show how Nick has been struggling with his anxiety and the impact of being raised by a single parent.
Heartstopper Forever follows their story at a time when Nick must decide which university he would join while Charlie comes of age, contesting for the position of headboy at school, and making a promise to the students that he is going to create a safe space for them. In their relationship too, a more confident Charlie is in charge more often. All through this, however, the fear that teen romances don’t really survive into adulthood looms large. They struggle to figure out if theirs is going to be a true happily-ever-after story.
The film does not devote as much time to other couples as it did in the series. Elle (Yasmin Finney) and Tao (William Gao) go through an on-again and off-again relationship. As Elle is determined about moving to Berlin and becoming an artist, their love for each other is put to test but does not diminish.
Alaka Sahani is a prominent film critic and journalist based in Mumbai. With a career spanning over two decades, she has established herself as one of India’s most authoritative voices in cinematic journalism, known for an analytical approach and insights that transcend the standard cycle of celebrity journalism.
Expertise & Accolades
In 2014, Alaka was honoured with the National Film Award for Best Film Critic. Her Swarna Kamal (Golden Lotus) citation specifically lauded her for "highlighting facets of cinema beyond glamour and gossip" and for her ability to delve into the contemporary relevance of iconic filmmakers. Her commitment to journalistic integrity was further recognised in 2019 with a Special Mention at the Red Ink Awards for her investigative feature, 'In Search of a Star'. Her article titled 'People Like Us', published in The Indian Express on March 27, 2022, was shortlisted for Red Ink Award, 2023.
Global Industry Leadership
Alaka’s expertise is sought after by major international and domestic film bodies:
Golden Globes: In 2025, she joined the international voting body for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.
National Film Awards: She served on the prestigious jury for the 68th National Film Awards, helping select the finest contributions to Indian cinema.
Global Perspective: Her work consistently bridges the gap between commercial Bollywood A-listers and emerging independent talents, offering nuanced insights into both Indian regional cinema and international film trends.
Focus & Vision
Beyond the screen, Alaka is a dedicated observer of Mumbai’s vibrant theatre scene and the historical evolution of the moving image. Through her long-form articles and deep-dive interviews, she continues to challenge "tried-and-tested" templates, providing readers with a deep understanding of the artistic and systemic workings of the Indian and global film industry. ... Read More