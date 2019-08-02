Guna 369 movie review: A shameful rehash of past vigilante justice movies

Guna 369 movie cast: Kartikeya Gummakonda, Anagha LK

Guna 369 movie director: Arjun Jandyala

Guna 369 movie rating: 1 star

Debutant director Arjun Jandyala introduces the hero’s family before the hero Guna (Kartikeya Gummakonda). The hero’s sister complains that she gets unfair treatment in the house. While her brother is allowed to sleep in as late as he wants, she must wake up early and help her mother with the chores.

When our hero finally wakes up, he looks so good that it feels he just stepped out of a beauty salon. And the camera lingers around his back as he flexes his well-built muscles before we get a look at his toned torsos. Guna lives in a colony, where he’s respected and admired by everyone. He is a peace lover and problem solver. Even the notorious gangster in the neighbourhood has a soft-corner for Guna.

In short, Guna is an average middle-class boy shaped by middle-class values and has a body that could rival Ranveer Singh. He falls in love the moment he sees his new neighbour Gita (Anagha LK). And he does what all good family boys have done in our films for years: he stalks his love interest. She tells him, “Don’t follow me.” He replies, “I will follow you.” One night, he even forcefully goes inside her store and closes the shutter to convince her that she is already in love with him. Like all our film heroines, she seems to be incapable of making her own choice. She needs to be spoon-fed feelings it seems. It works. She starts admiring Guna and eventually falls in love with him.

After a few twists and turns, Guna ends up in jail. When Guna gets out, he finds out that Gita has jumped off a building. In a cringe-worthy scene, Gita’s father reveals that he was against her marrying a felon. I don’t exactly remember the dialogue but her father says something like: she took a brave decision and killed herself because she did not want to let her father or boyfriend down. The scene is wrong on so many levels. (The actual reason is something else though). But even when the father assumes that his daughter killed herself because he was against her wish, he shows no iota of guilt that he in a way pushed her to take the extreme step.

And after a few twists and turns, we have Guna butchering a bunch of rapists (the crimes remind us of Pollachi serial rape and blackmail case). He wants to catch on tape the slaughter of the rapists and put it on the internet so it would instill fear in those who want to commit crime against women.

The film is just a shameful rehash of past movies that becomes torture porn towards the end.