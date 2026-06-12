Governor movie review: Manoj Bajpayee film is for those who’ll believe anything

Governor movie review: During 1990-92, RBI governor S Venkitaramanan skilfully steered India out of imminent financial collapse by pledging the gold in his vaults. It wasn’t an easy decision, and it was not his alone to make: the political powers that be, including the caretaker government of Chandrashekhar and the then PM P V Narasimha Rao, and a skeptical deputy, had to be convinced.

Manoj Bajpayee plays the titular Governor in a film of the same name, armed with an on-and-off Tamil accent, and a great deal of seriousness, given the grave nature of the enterprise he was about to embark on. Given the bent of the film, it is no surprise that future PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s enthusiastic support is the fillip the governor needs to get set on a daring exercise, more so because financial mavens presiding over the nation’s wealth are notoriously conservative when it comes to doing anything out of the norm.