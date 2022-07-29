Good Luck Jerry movie review: This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness

Updated: July 29, 2022 2:53:11 pm
That Jerry, the hero of this enterprise, uses her timid will-burst-into-tears-at-the-drop-of-a-hat type personality as a clever shield, is clear from the very beginning. The official remake of the 2018 Nayanthara starrer ‘Kolamaavu Kokila’ is a black comedy, featuring a smart cookie (Janhvi Kapoor), her chirpy younger sister (Samta Sudiksha), and their mother (Mita Vashisht), the fount of their brains. These women form a tiny Bihari family unit in a Punjab town, surrounded by all kinds of men. A kindly uncle ji type (Neeraj Sood) who is soft on the mum. A layabout (Deepak Dobriyal), hair streaked in different colours, who keeps a watchful eye on Jerry. Quirky drug dealers, always on the lookout for couriers, quick to use their guns. And a posse of cops, hot on the tail of everyone they suspect.
What is delightful about the film is that it never loses sight of the fact that it needs to be a caper. Jerry is quick to learn the ways of the world, whether she is at her dodgy massage parlour job, fobbing off creepy clients, or when she is criss-crossing the back roads in buses and tempos, carrying contraband worth crores, dealing with multi-hued mobsters. There’s also a clear attempt at creating the right degree of jokey-menacing tone.
Where it falters is in sustaining that tone, with slack patches in between. The merry-go-round with the cops and gangsters stretches out, even as the droll crook-in-the-neck Timmy (Dalal, excellent) keeps it going. Nice to see Mita Vashisht in a ‘hatke’ role, so different from the sombre characters she is usually saddled with. The same goes for Sushant Singh, who maintains a glint in the eye, even as he counts his packets of white powder and finds them missing: he fits right in, in this light-hearted version of ‘Udta Punjab’.
While we are at it, though, we can’t help noting the slippage of Kapoor’s Bihari accent. But there’s no doubt that she leads the way, letting that small triumphant smile emerge, even though she is made to snivel too much, the flood of tears nearly overcoming the general air of fun and frolic. And that’s the best part of ‘Good Luck Jerry’, a film that commits to its loopiness, without finding an excuse to get the men in front of its fiesty women. Good for Jerry aka Jaya Kumari aka Janhvi Kapoor.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
England and Germany set for historic Euro 2022 final
NEP 2020 two years celebration LIVE Updates: Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan to launch new initiatives today
Deepika Padukone pens appreciation post for Ranveer Singh amid controversy over his nude shoot: ‘Hello Handsome’
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon party the night away as they wrap Shehzada’s Haryana schedule
Image of Thiruvalluvar in saffron triggers fresh row at Coimbatore book fest
Travellers are coming back to the US. But they’re not spending
Govt has demonstrated its commitment to tiger conservation: Bhupender Yadav
Sridharan Sriram leaves Australia’s coaching job to focus on RCB role
Karnataka KCET Result 2022: When and where to check score card online
Good Luck Jerry movie review: This delightful Janhvi Kapoor film commits to its loopiness
After failed 2021 bid, South Western Railway re-launches train services to Bengaluru airport
Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates ‘gold rush’ for players