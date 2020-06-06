Director Rohit Shetty

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty,Ajay Devgn,Kareena Kapoor,Arshad Warsi,Tusshar Kapoor,Shreyas Talpade,Kunal Khemu,Ratna Pathak,Johny Lever

Movie Rating: **

The Golmaal gang is back,for a third go round. Most of the cast is familiar,spiked with a couple of new add-ons. But this time around,the laugh-out-loud stretches are few and far between,mainly because weve seen these same guys doing the same things before,and also because the gags are running out of steam quicker.

One of the jokes thats got seriously old is Tusshar,who is back at acting dumb again. By that we mean he makes the weirdest of noises,pulls the strangest of faces,squeals and screeches,and manages to be supremely communicative only to Arshad and Kunal. These three are at loggerheads with Ajay and Shreyas for no good reason,other than giving both sides a chance to growl at each other,and for Mr Devgn to indulge in his favourite trick in this film : he likes breaking fingers which are shaken at him.

Rohit Shetty has never been much of a one for a coherent plot,and both the previous ‘Golmaals couldnt be accused of having one. In this outing,the director sticks faithfully to the plan. In terms of a story,he introduces a pair of old lost lovers ( Mithun and Ratna,both in wigs,he in black threaded with white,she in pure grey,he reprising his famous I am a Disco Dancer number,with her shaking a leg ) who are re-united in holy matrimony through the good offices of a girl named Dabboo ( Kareena). In a Khatta Meetha twist,the two sets of warring offspring go to live with the parents. First they fight each other,and then they fight a set of villains,which comprise,mostly,Johny Lever and his sidekicks,with a couple of bumbling cops bringing up the rear.

Johny is the other tired element in the film. His squinching of the eyes,and stretching of the lips remains unfunny from the start to the finish. Devgn never cracks a smile,though this is supposed to be a rip-roaring comedy. Why so serious? Arshad Warsi tries valiantly to keep on top of the jokes,and succeeds some of the time. But Shettys third part of the franchise never rises above a cut-and-paste quickie,which needed to be much sillier to really hit the spot. It sparks only in a few parts ( theres a hilarious silent set between the five men,which tells you just how funny the director can be),as well as a few rib-cracking dialogues.

My favourite : jo sheeshe ke ghar me rehte hain,woh basement mein kapde badalte hain. Yes,its like that.

